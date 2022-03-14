For last week’s Indy, I wrote about how the pandemic has affected the city’s strip club industry.
In my effort to meet dancers and get acquainted with local clubs, I almost acquired (unintentionally) a couple job interviews along the way.
One attempted conversation was with a club manager — I guess there was some confusion on their end because I got a call from someone else in management saying they heard I was interested in interviewing.
“I am.”
“As a dancer?”
“Wait, what?”
Don’t get me wrong, it seems like a perfectly fine place to work, but I’m content with my current job. My question is, if my boss knows I have other job offers, can I negotiate my way into a higher salary? Is that how that works?
The other week, I was at yet another strip club, waiting for another manager, when a dancer came up to me and said, “Aren’t you going to get dressed?! Or have you already been on stage?”
And she said it so seriously/convincingly that, for a split second, I swear I was like, Anna, what are you doing? You have to get ready!
But definitely taking this as a compliment. That people actually think I might have the upper-body strength to do anything at all on a pole. (I don’t.) Or that I can get on a stage without crying. (I can’t.) Or that I will wear anything that shows more than 10 square inches of skin. (I probably won’t.)
