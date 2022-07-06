I read a troubling statistic over the weekend.
Every week, another two newspapers stop operating, leaving many cities and towns without news. And y’all — when a newspaper stops reporting the news, you can’t get it from Facebook or Instagram. You can get some news from local television if they cover your town. But so often, local television relies on local newspapers for leads.
It's a dangerous trend — especially now, when disinformation is so, so rampant, and individual content producers are more interested in clickbait than facts.
Newspapers are facing tough times, and we’re not an exception. As prices rise for other small businesses, they rise for us as well. And we’re determined to provide information for free. The Indy isn’t behind a paywall, and never will be. We believe information is power — and we want you to have the information you need to act to meet our community’s challenges.
Getting you that information doesn’t come cheaply. For instance, we pay for public information from our government. (I know: We pay to collect it through tax dollars, and we pay to retrieve it. Seems not quite fair….) Some of our stories can cost up to $1,000 to produce, and then we must make decisions about which records to ask for. Reporting (actual reporting, not talking about the news — and I’m looking at every cable news outlet when I say this) is expensive. It takes time; it takes money.
Truth matters. We believe that and we believe that the Indy is as vital as it ever was to community discourse. Thank you to our loyal advertisers who help us complete our mission. And thank you to those of you who donate to support local news.
We’re asking for additional support as we move forward with news coverage in the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, in the face of increasing climate change, as we buckle down for what looks like the next recession.
Consider donating to the Indy today. Remember, no news is... no news.
