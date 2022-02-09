It looks like the National Football League’s efforts to “End Racism” has hit a speed bump.
The NFL painted the above phrase in all 32 teams’ end zones during the 2020 season and, to no one’s surprise, racism still exists. Not only did those words fall short, but the NFL allegedly has its own struggles with racists.
In case you missed it, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL, the Dolphins, New York Giants and the Denver Broncos, alleging racism in their hiring practices. This comes after Flores was fired by Miami Jan. 10 following back-to-back winning seasons.
With Flores gone, one Black NFL head coach remains: Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin. The Rooney Rule, which was implemented in 2002 and requires organizations to interview at least one minority candidate for head coaching positions and other senior job openings, according to the NFL, was supposed to prevent issues like this.
Clearly the Rooney Rule hasn’t worked.
While I won’t dwell on the NFL’s hiring practices, I will highlight how the NFL is a microcosm of society.
I’ve been alive for 31 years and much of my adulthood has been colored by nationally televised police shootings of unarmed Black men and women and various other hate crimes. And usually there's something said afterward by someone about how we should all come together. But ending racism and shifting mindsets requires more than just sitting down with Black, Jewish or Hispanic people or folks from the LGBTQIA+ community. Change involves real effort, not meaningless gestures or empty promises. For instance, instead of donating money to a cause, volunteer your time in those communities and experience what they endure. Observe the obstacles they overcome just to show up to work, school or an event.
Let's stop the press releases stating, “This (racism, sexual harassment, discrimination, etc.) is not representative of who we are.” Yes, it is, and you need to do more about it.
Racists, chauvinists and the ignorant hold high ranks in the workforce and abuse their authority every day. The NFL proved once again these people are in positions of power.
Why wouldn't we believe they walk among the rest of us?
