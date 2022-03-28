As I shoved a tall stack of more than 80 save-the-dates into a mailbox last week, I griped to my husband about how many invitees we have for our fall wedding.
Lots of couples nowadays are deciding they don’t want the whopping price tag of a traditional wedding, opting to elope or have a “microwedding” with a couple dozen family members and friends. And it’s definitely something that’s crossed our minds — given that we’re already civilly married. Due to the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years and my husband’s military status, it was better to skip the church and tie the knot quickly without much fanfare.
Now that we’re planning the grand affair, it has sometimes seemed silly to dedicate an absurd amount of time and a small fortune for a traditional wedding. I wasn’t one of those little girls who fantasized about my “dream wedding,” and sometimes it feels like we’re planning a theater production for our families and friends, play-marrying for a night full of booze and hors d'oeuvres.
But when I think back on my happiest and most memorable moments in life, they involve the gathering of people I love, all from various seasons of life, to celebrate major milestones. It’s special to witness a childhood best friend laugh with a distant cousin, and reflect on how personal ties brought us all together for one day. Moments like these are even more significant after at least a year’s worth of canceled plans and foregone trips because of COVID.
When we attended a couple’s large, traditional wedding (200 guests-plus) last year, it was our friend’s first time at such an occasion, and his awe of it all has stuck with me through our planning. He said, “It’s amazing that everyone is here for just two people,” with this childlike and idyllic perspective.
I try to remember that perspective when I get cynical and wonder why I’m bothering to spend so much money on… tablecloths.
To bring together more than 100 people for our wedding, including so many who knew us as a couple since high school, and our large families who we only see every once in a while — that’s what excites me.
People say to be selfish when planning your wedding. Don’t let your parents dictate too many details or add guests. Don’t feel rude for not inviting that family friend you haven’t spoken to since you were 15 years old. If you can’t afford, don’t need or don’t want a traditional wedding, don’t put one on. And if there’s traditions you truly don’t care about, don’t feel forced to spend money on them (we’re going to skip the massive cake, for example).
These are all good to remember.
But I encourage couples not to forget the significance of an event that draws those you love from far and wide. It’s about you, but it’s also about others’ love for you. What a special gift, and one I don’t think a microwedding would fulfill for me.
So yes, I would like 20 round tablecloths in that specific shade of mauve, please.
