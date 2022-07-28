I started the day on a sad note: I inadvertently washed a moth down my bathtub drain when I started the shower this morning. As you probably know, there are a lot of moths about and many make their way into my shower every summer.
But I’m not being facetious, it did make me sad. Normally I would try to shoo it away and would never intentionally hurt it.
It’s not that I’m particularly fond of moths. In fact, they kinda creep me out. I’ve been known to let out (very manly) screams when they surprise me from behind a curtain or spring from a lampshade when I turn out the light.
But I also save spiders, I try not to swat flies, wasps are left alone as long as they leave me alone, I give ants a chance… I just thoroughly respect and consciously try to remain in awe of life.
By now, anyone with access to a television or social media has likely seen the images from deep space sent by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Space.com recently reported, “Astronomers are now discovering record-breaking distant galaxies by the dozen while sifting through the treasure trove of data now being collected by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb). Among them are several galaxies dating back to just over 200 million years after the Big Bang.”
Webb, Hubble and Voyager are a few examples of humanmade instruments sent into the great abyss with hopes of discovering… something. Maybe a planet with liquid water or even bacteria. Something. We’ve scanned distant planets, stars, galaxies. We’ve blasted out radio signals in hopes someone would just pick up the phone.
We humans are relatively new to this whole life thing ourselves. And ever since we set foot on this planet, I’d wager we’ve looked for something more. Someone else.
The fact is: The known universe is enormous (and is getting bigger, somehow?). Is there other life out there? One would think the odds are pretty high and yet, nada. I think, sometimes we get so focused on ourselves that we forget how small we really are… you, me, all 8 billion of us combined.
As of right now, we’re it. And yet we find ways to be cruel to one another, start wars with our neighbors, take resources from each other, subjugate, bully, argue and kill as though our circumstance is a dime a dozen.
Maybe there is other life out there and it’s just really good at avoiding us.
But no matter how you got here, or how you believe we got here, our planet is a pretty special place. So next time you see a moth in the bathtub, show it some respect. There’s nothing in the universe like it.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.