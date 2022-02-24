I am a Cold War kid. I’m not unique, but it is a part of my history.
I grew up waiting for the nuclear bombs to land on the desks we hid under during school. Like somehow that piece of particle board was going to protect us from the Soviets and their radiation. At least that’s what our teachers told us.
If you’ve never heard an air raid warning siren, count your blessings. It’s as terrifying as you might imagine. Conjure Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.” The beginning of that song gives me cold sweats every time I hear it.
Eventually the threat would pass and we would go on with our routines — making friends, enemies, forming alliances with other kids at school. We would play pretend war, recreating the events our fathers and mothers were nervously anticipating in real time. I can’t imagine the stress they were feeling, wondering if they would have to time to grab their kids from the school and escape Europe before the Soviets invaded. That was always in the back of our minds. Bags were always on standby.
In 1979, my dad was assigned to Europe to help deter the potential Soviet invasion of Western Germany. We lived first in the city of Mönchengladbach in German and eventually RAF Rheindahlen, a British Air Force base near the border of Belgium and The Netherlands. Dad is an Air Force veteran, joined in 1962, spent a lot of time in Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan in the 1960s and 1970s. The family joke is that I was “Made in Taiwan.” It’s a little embarrassing but that joke also makes me proud. My dad’s job meant he was always away from our family. It was his duty and I missed him when he was gone but I understand. He did it to support our family and I will remain eternally grateful for his service and sacrifice. I hope he is too. I cannot imagine being away from my children for days, weeks or months at a time. It’s a horrifying thought if you want to know the truth. It was a truly humble and heroic feat few will understand, but I do.
Back to Europe. I cannot describe to you what it was like to see a formation of British Vulcan bombers fly from our base on their way to the border of East Germany just to show those Russians we weren't messing around — a display of solidarity with our NATO allies. And then they would return to the airfield near our little British school. The building would vibrate from the roar of their engines as they prepared to land just a few miles from us. My heart would race with excitement and I’d run to the window to capture a glimpse. To this day, I always look to the sky when I hear the roar of a jet engine.
There were World War II ruins near my home as well as graves and old mine fields. Heck, we played in some of those ruins. I can only imagine my parent’s horror if they ever found we found old bullets and other implements of war not too far from home.
These experiences have shaped everything about me and what I now do as a journalist. It was the most important and influential part of my childhood.
Those memories were fresh last night as I watched the news reports that Russia was invading Ukraine. During the live broadcast the war sirens came alive in Kyiv and I literally shuddered. My childhood fears were coming true — I am stunned but not surprised. And let’s be clear — there’s nothing “genius” or “savvy” about what we’re witnessing. It’s only sad. So, so very sad.
Trust me — I’m a Cold War kid.
