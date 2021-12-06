Blimey, that was fast.
News of the Omicron COVID variant bubbled out of South Africa on Nov. 25, and by Dec. 2 we had our first reported Colorado case, an Arapahoe County woman who had vacationed in southern Africa. She’d been fully vaccinated but hadn’t yet gotten a booster.
So Omicron is here among us and we’re just waiting to see how contagious and deadly it is compared to Delta and earlier variants. The World Health Organization, which has been attaching successive Greek letters to new variants, skipped over nu for this one (too much like “new”) and xi (maybe to avoid irritating China’s scary autocrat Xi Jinping), heading straight on to Omicron.
Given the zippy pace at which new COVID variants are incubated in unvaccinated bodies, WHO may need to shift its naming protocol. The Greek alphabet, alas, has only 24 letters and we’ve already blown through alpha, beta, gamma, delta, epsilon, zeta, eta, theta, iota, kappa, lambda, mu, (not nu or xi) and omicron.
All we have left is rho, sigma, tau, upsilon, phi, chi, psi and omega, and given the lack of vaccine access/acceptance in poor countries and vaccine hoarding in the rich ones, it’s likely we will hit omega and need to find another way to name these things.
Anyway, we’re here today to talk to the anti-vaxxers and vaccine-hesitant here at home and one of the excuses they offer up for not getting the shot — “I don’t trust any vaccine that was developed that fast.”
Yes, the first COVID vaccines were developed, tested and authorized for emergency use in 11 months, cutting an estimated four years off the usual new-drug trajectory. BUT science has been developing anti-viral drugs for decades — like a rabies vaccine back in 1971 and the vaccine against human papillomavirus that’s been given to young people since 2006. And once researchers deciphered the genetic makeup of SARS-CoV-2, they combined that knowledge with what they already knew about fighting viruses, much of it from the search for an HIV vaccine.
There’s a really good explanation in a ScienceNews piece titled “How COVID-19 vaccines were made so quickly without cutting corners (tinyurl.com/COV-fast)”:
“‘In the last 10 to 15 years, there’ve been major teams around the world … trying to understand what needed to occur to make a protective HIV vaccine,’ says Tom Denny, Chief Operating Officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. “Those efforts have ‘helped us in our battle with this current pandemic.’
“These vehicles are like the Potato Head toys of the vaccine development world: Instead of swapping in different facial features, information specific to each virus gets plugged in.
Denny calls it ‘plug-and-play’ vaccine manufacturing. Decades of trying to attack HIV has created a library of safe weapons to use quickly against any new would-be viral marauders.”
So yes, there are plenty of reasons to mistrust Big Pharma, but this isn’t one of them. These quickly developed COVID vaccines and the work being done to protect us all from Omicron (and variants yet to come) may well be global science at its collaborative best. If you’re hesitant to get the shot, please cross this excuse off your list.
