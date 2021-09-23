One of the best things about working here is that I’m constantly surrounded by creative and interesting people.
We have our introverts (the designers and many reporters, believe it or not) who prefer spending their free time with a good book, video game, streaming show or movie. We have the extroverts (the sales department) who won’t say no to a good time.
We have Bill Forman, our music editor, who is always game to watch the weird YoutTube videos I send (actual Bill quote: “What’s with you and the yodeling lately?”). If Bill says it’s cool, I feel a little cooler. We have our foodies who can recommend great spots both off the record and on.
We have people who are interested in arts, sports, activism, volunteering, serving on boards and with nonprofits. We have outdoorsy folks and those who fear sunlight. There are myriad different backgrounds, beliefs, races and interests represented here — as Managing Editor Mary Jo Meade once opined, we’re “like a culture petri dish…”
Many who once considered the office a second home found themselves working remotely over the last year and a half.
Some grew to love it, and I admit, sometimes it’s nice to skip the commute. And while we have a pretty flexible work environment (except around deadlines!), I find myself at the office every weekday.
A lot of that has to do with the people.
Now if you don’t mind, now that the mushy stuff is out of the way, I have some yodeling videos to distribute…
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.