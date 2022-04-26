When did living in an apartment or renting a home become the only affordable options? Have we conceded that we’re going to become a nation of renters, with investors gobbling up the houses (and driving up prices) while the rest of us pay off someone else’s mortgages?
I’m not talking to individual landlords, but to the corporations. It seems big business is everywhere, and they have deep enough pockets to quickly purchase the few homes on the market and turn them into rentals.
It’s even a selling point for local Realtors — “great investment opportunity” read so many home listings.
And affordable housing is an issue here; any government official or business recruitment organization knows that. The solution doesn’t seem to be putting people into homes they can own. There’s only one solution that is being bandied about town — and that is constructing apartment building after apartment building after apartment building...
And while we need rental properties, we need roads to owning a home as well, especially for teachers, police and firefighters. Workers who do a great job, but whose salaries prohibit them from buying a home, sometimes even if they are in two-income families. And for the people who aren’t? Homeownership is nearly impossible these days. There’s not enough inventory and it’s easy to get priced out of the market by corporations and individuals who can pay cash — and pay far over asking price.
That’s a shame. Owning a home has always been one of the best ways for people to build generational wealth.
Not anymore, and especially not in Colorado Springs.
There are still affordable areas of the country, and I imagine with the move toward remote work, people will find their way to those locations. What will that mean for Colorado Springs?
There must be a better way to address the current housing crunch than putting people into increasingly expensive apartments, making it impossible to save for a down payment on a home. This issue is too important to continue to ignore, and smart growth can’t coincide with concreting over the planet. We need real solutions, and we need them now.
