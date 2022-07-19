My wife and son are out of town visiting her side of the family in Idaho. I couldn’t get away on this trip, so I have a little over a week to relive the bachelor lifestyle. This, of course, means I’m able to incorporate some flexibility into my grooming habits (like, who says you have to brush your teeth twice a day?), the home dress code is now pants optional and meals aren’t so square (I had bacon and nuts for dinner last night).
I’ve been married for 13 years now and know, along with being a father, these experiences have made me a better, more responsible person. The swift slide backwards into bachelorhood when I’m left home alone is proof. If I didn’t have someone watching over me, demanding I be my best me (or something), I might well donate all my britches and permanently convert to an all-pork diet.
So… that’s where I’m at — a little unkempt and not living my best life. But I hope you, kind reader, are living yours.
And, to my fam: I miss ya and I’ll see ya soon…
…
Now, what day is it?
And where’s the remote?
I wonder if I can binge watch all the shows.
…
I hope I have some bacon left.
Hey, there are my pants!
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.