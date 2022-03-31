Justices and journalists — our jobs are not dissimilar. Sure, the nine that make up the United States Supreme Court get to sport cool robes, and they make a little more than I do, but our jobs both, in the end, entail getting to the truth. We both research, we discuss, we question, we make determinations. And if we’re any good at what we do, we take ethics very seriously.
Consider the preamble for the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics: “Members of the Society of Professional Journalists believe that public enlightenment is the forerunner of justice and the foundation of democracy. Ethical journalism strives to ensure the free exchange of information that is accurate, fair and thorough. An ethical journalist acts with integrity.”
Pretty good, right?
And what about this: “[Justices of the Supreme Court] believe that public enlightenment is the forerunner of justice and the foundation of democracy. Ethical justices strive to ensure the free exchange of information that is accurate, fair and thorough. An ethical justice acts with integrity.”
Also applies. Except it doesn’t.
No journalist with integrity, for instance, would have actively participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and then turned around and written a hard news story about it. That’s a conflict of interest. We try to avoid them in journalism because to participate in something (rather than to simply observe and report it) changes one’s perception, one’s duty to the truth. If we can’t avoid them, we disclose any potential conflicts of interest. Or even potential perceived conflicts.
Justice Clarence Thomas, you are no journalist.
The incredible vulnerabilities of the court played out for all to see recently, precipitated by text messages (reportedly 29 in total) from Ginni Thomas, wife of our longest-serving justice, Clarence Thomas, to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, imploring Meadows to do all he could to overturn the legitimate 2020 presidential election.
Like this one: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! ... You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”
And this wouldn’t be the first time SCOTUS and issues involving former President Donald Trump have crossed paths. Last year, Trump sued to try to block the House of Representatives’ January 6th Select Committee from getting White House records in a case that made it to the highest court. Justices ruled 8-1 in favor of releasing the records. Bet you can’t guess who the 1 was... And before the court heard that case, Ginni had signed an open letter stating the committee was engaging in “overtly partisan political persecution.” Wouldn’t a justice with integrity see this as a conflict of interest?
Scary stuff. Kinda like if the MyPillow guy was married to Justice Amy Coney Barrett...
The texts, in materials Meadows turned over to the committee, became public while there stands a possibility that the court will have to make more judgments regarding the Big Lie. A lie supported by the spouse of one of the most powerful judges on the planet. And we’re to believe the couple, one of them a known conspiracy theorist, never privately discussed her 29 text messages?
If this all ended at a conflict of interest, I would say Clarence should simply recuse himself anytime such conflicts arise. But this isn’t that simple. Clarence has the ability to take Ginni’s (and maybe his own) democracy-destroying fever dream fantasies and turn them into actual, actionable laws. That’s why Clarence should resign.
Not to mention... Thomas was one of three justices (Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined him) to throw the Constitution they’re sworn to protect under the bus by essentially stating the President of the United States is not, in fact, commander-in-chief. All three dangers to democracy ruled in favor of Navy SEALs who wanted to skirt military vaccine mandates.
According to Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch, it’s actually OK to disobey a direct order. Oddly enough, the worst dereliction of duty here wasn’t from military personnel.
Who needs enemies with friends like these?
But Ginni and Clarence and Sam and Neil have shone a light on a much bigger problem, and it’s the Supreme Court itself. Anyone with a working knowledge of middle-school civics knows we have three separate but equal branches of government: the Executive, Legislative and Judicial.
But are they equal? Many have argued Supreme Court justices — with lifetime appointments and no formal set of guardrails to guide them — have grown too big for their robes.
Congress, which determines the rules for the court, should act to ensure conflicts of interest don’t cloud future rulings — or destroy our republic. Just today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reported in The Washington Post as saying “[t]hey have no code of ethics. ... The Supreme Court of the United States? They’re making judgments about the air we breathe and everything else, and we don’t even know what their ethical standard is? … Why should they have lower standards than members of Congress in terms of reporting and all the rest?”
The Post also reported that Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said he planned to call for a Supreme Court code of ethics on the Senate floor.
Not a moment too soon. For a country that boasts of having our institutional shit together, we certainly have some colossal loopholes to plug. And there’s no better place to start than our Supreme Court.
