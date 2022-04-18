A list of my current obsessions:
1. Reese’s Big Cups with potato chips
My first Big Cup was an impulse buy. The next 80-something were, I swear to God, totally and completely necessary. Right up there with toothpaste and toilet paper. Every time I go to the grocery store, I have to get at least one, and most times, I get three or four or five. I had a dream last night that they were discontinued before I could stock up properly. I woke up screaming.
2. Instagram poetry
One of my favorite collections of poems is on Instagram at @poetryisnotaluxury. It’s well-curated and frequently updated, highlighting a pretty broad range of poets and poetic forms. I’m talking Philip Larkin, e. e. cummings, Maya Angelou, Frank O’Hara, Eileen Myles. There’s nothing like a perfect haiku sandwiched between a Coachella pic and an engagement post.
3. Lists
Things to do. Things to buy. People I love. Desserts I hate. Goals. Dreams. Groceries. Current obsessions.
4. Virtual shopping carts
There’s something inexplicably soothing about online shopping with no real intention of buying anything. *add to cart* *add to cart* *add to cart* *add to cart*. Rhythmic. Meditative. I stop once my total looks ridiculous enough, then I close the browser.
5. Putting off my taxes until the last possible minute but still stressing about them for weeks
I guess it’s obvious what I’ll be doing tonight. At 11:57 p.m.
