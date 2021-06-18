My daughter is brilliant, creative, wise, caring, generous and beautiful.
Cami is pansexual. It’s part of who they are, and I love them unconditionally.
When Cami came out, they were 15. It wasn’t a surprise to people who knew them well. While Cami loves high heels and dresses, they’ve always marched to the beat of their own drum. When they were 7, we tried soccer lessons and learned soccer wasn’t for Cami.
“Too many rules,” they said of the sport. “I don’t need more rules.”
Cami found a home in the creative, in visual arts. A student at the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, they make some extra money by creating tattoos for friends. Cami is edgy and creative and always seeks the person sitting alone to befriend. They love cosplay, dress up, makeup, Dungeons & Dragons.
And they are a passionate, never-back-down, never-give-in defender of the underdog, the working class, LGBTQ people and anyone who is being taken advantage of. They were tear-gassed during the Black Lives Matter movement and protested Elijah McClain’s death at the hands of Aurora police. Cami helped bind wounds and wash tear gas out of people’s eyes and used their innate compassion to assist in any way they could.
While LGBTQ rights have come a long way in the past decade, there’s still not equality. Trans women are being murdered regularly — and very few people are talking about it or working to fix it. Laws across the country for gay and trans parents are still unfairly restrictive. My daughter has friends who became homeless after coming out; their parents no longer accepted them.
I worry for Cami’s safety; I hope for their happiness. I am so proud of their capacity to care and be kind, and I admire the strong, independent, caring person Cami has become. I challenge anyone who holds prejudice against these marginalized groups to reach out to people who are LGBTQ and have a conversation.
You just might be surprised at how much you have in common.
