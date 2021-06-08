Summer is finally here! Warm weather means time for long days in the hammock and reading really good books. (I hike somewhere and put up my hammock, so I get both exercise and fresh mountain air!)
I confess: I’m kind of a book nerd. I was extremely shy as a kid and books were the perfect refuge. I read anything — fiction, nonfiction, newspapers, magazines. My sister still laughs when she thinks about how I used to read by the passing streetlights when we were in Memphis or when I stayed up late reading under the covers with a flashlight. My teachers complained that I read too far ahead of the rest of the class.
So, my quest this summer is to read new authors and new genres. For instance, I’ve never been a huge science-fiction fan; I do like some fantasy books though. (Richard Matheson is one of my favorites; love Tolkein, of course.) I like horror, anything by Stephen King; and British Regency books (think Jane Austin, Charlotte Bronte, Elizabeth Gaskill).
Anne Tyler is one of my favorite authors ; Toni Morrison, Alice Walker and Maya Angelou also make that list.
But I’m always looking for new authors and new books. So this is where you come in: What do you like to read? Is there an author I should check out while I’m relaxing in my hammock in the mountains? A new book — fiction, nonfiction? I’d love to hear your recommendations for really good summer reads.
