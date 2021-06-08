Amy Gillentine

Amy Gillentine, Publisher and Executive Editor 

Summer is finally here! Warm weather means time for long days in the hammock and reading really good books. (I hike somewhere and put up my hammock, so I get both exercise and fresh mountain air!)

I confess: I’m kind of a book nerd. I was extremely shy as a kid and books were the perfect refuge. I read anything — fiction, nonfiction, newspapers, magazines. My sister still laughs when she thinks about how I used to read by the passing streetlights when we were in Memphis or when I stayed up late reading under the covers with a flashlight. My teachers complained that I read too far ahead of the rest of the class.

So, my quest this summer is to read new authors and new genres. For instance, I’ve never been a huge science-fiction fan; I do like some fantasy books though. (Richard Matheson is one of my favorites; love Tolkein, of course.) I like horror, anything by Stephen King; and British Regency books (think Jane Austin, Charlotte Bronte, Elizabeth Gaskill).

Anne Tyler is one of my favorite authors ; Toni Morrison, Alice Walker and Maya Angelou also make that list.

But I’m always looking for new authors and new books. So this is where you come in: What do you like to read? Is there an author I should check out while I’m relaxing in my hammock in the mountains? A new book — fiction, nonfiction? I’d love to hear your recommendations for really good summer reads.

— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.

Tags