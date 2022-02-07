Switzerland when I was 10 months old doesn’t really count, so I was 7 the first time I saw Real Snow.
We’d driven 862 miles — from Brisbane, Queensland, to the Kosciuszko National Park in New South Wales — to see it, and the fact that we called it Real Snow (definitely with caps) shows it was absolutely on par with Santa Claus in terms of magic.
The first patch of snow we saw as we drove into the mountains was about the size of a football, caught against a boulder on a pebbly slope by the side of the road, and my sister and I just screamed. MAGIC.
We did see a lot more snow, because we skied near Perisher — very, very badly because lessons weren’t on the cards — for a day and a half. It was extremely exciting and terrifying, and 7-year-old me tobogganed into two people and also accidentally skied right under some layers of caution tape to crash skis-up into a pretty large hole.
And then that was it. That was all the snow I saw until I moved to Canada in my mid-20s, when my Vancouver acquaintances (I’d been in the country five days) took me as far up as the gondolas would go at Whistler, and figured I should be able to find my way down with them.
Yes, on skis — which I hadn’t touched in about 18 years.
The Canadians reasoned that Australians are athletic, so this should be fine. I pointed out Australians are athletic on ground they can see, in water that is not frozen. Still, I gave it a shot because I’m kind of an idiot and I didn’t know I could just bail and go down on the gondola. So I skied — very, very badly. I actually got a fair way before I crashed into a snowbank and twisted my leg at a spectacular angle that saw me finish the trip in one of those ski rescue sleds. Man, I love those things. It wasn’t in the plan, but that ski-rescue ride: MAGIC.
But living in Colorado now for the best part of a decade has kind of rubbed the magic off. I'm not a fan of winter, and I love the ocean more than anything, so I complained a lot about the seven? eight? ten? inches of snow we got last week. I made jealous faces at the sweaty pictures my family was texting me from peak Australian summer. I bristled (on the inside) at having to find and re-find kids’ snow jackets and kids’ snow gloves and kids’ snow boots and kids’ beanies, and having to reassure them that they weren’t going to lose body parts to the cold after sledding. I didn’t feel like shoveling the driveway. I was bothered that I couldn’t get to the office where I could do my work faster. I was annoyed that I couldn’t wear dresses.
But when I texted early morning pictures of our dazzling backyard and our white hill and our snow-blanketed deck chairs to my brother Jules in Brisbane, it turned out my littlest nephew was beyond impressed. Jules quoted him via text: “‘Dad, when they die can we live there? Because I love those snow stools.’ ‘No, I don’t WANT them to die, but WHEN they die…’”
Next time I’m starting to whinge about winter, I’m going to try to remember how magical snow can really be. I’m going to remind myself that not everyone has the luxury of getting sick of it. I’m going to try to see it through my nephew’s eyes — even if it means checking my will.
At 4, I probably would’ve traded my aunt for a few inches of snow too.
Maybe even a football’s worth.
