Working downtown, one encounters a variety of people and personalities. The offices of the Indy and its sister publications are in a historic building designed by the famed Scottish architect Thomas MacLaren, who came to the area seeking relief from tuberculosis. Originally a church, there are folks who knock on our doors thinking, with our classic brick architecture and beautiful stained glass windows, that we still are.
Over five years working for Colorado Publishing House, the Indy’s parent company, I have met people who can recall worshipping in our building when they were younger, so it was not long ago that the building was deconsecrated.
Some stop by knowing we are an office building and have something to talk about, things to drop off or questions to ask. Others seek services one might find at a church — a place to pray, assistance with spiritual or emotional needs, information about accessing food, shelter and medical care.
Currently we have a welcome mat provided a few years ago by a very lovely individual who used to visit our building often. He was trying to secure permanent shelter and always asked if there was some work that he might do for us. He was also quite the artist and would drop off drawings he had done on napkins, paper towels, scrap paper. I have them in a file with his name on it and it always makes me smile to see his work and remember how upbeat he was in spite of his very rough circumstances. I haven’t seen him since the fall of 2019 — he told me he was headed to Alabama and that he’d check back in with me to let me know that he was OK and back in town. I suspect that he may have passed away — but part of me believes he is living somewhere else and doing just fine.
Then there are those unfortunate souls who come to us desperately needing mental health care, even if they don’t realize it. And sometimes they can come across as threatening and scary. When faced with these situations, I try to remember to be kind. I often try to envision what they might have been like as a child. The exercise helps me to center and reminds me to be compassionate — we were all children once...
I recently saw a Sunday-morning news segment with a doctor who serves people with housing insecurities. One thing that stuck with me: It is vital we recognize each other’s humanity and that we acknowledge others with a greeting or eye contact — even if it makes us uncomfortable. This has become a recent goal of mine, a way for me to begin to overcome the increasing polarization in our society.
I invite you, dear reader, to join me.
