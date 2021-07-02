This Sunday will be the 245th anniversary of the signing of our nation’s Declaration of Independence. When I was younger, I rarely thought about what Independence Day really represented. It was always a day off filled with family gatherings, barbecues, swimming, fireworks and the like. But the last few years have led me to contemplate like never before the sacrifices made by so many to give birth to our country. Likewise the struggles in the years since to preserve our nation.
My politics, growing up in southwest Florida in the '60s and '70s, ran counter to the majority of the residents of Florida. My parents were rare Republicans in the time of the Dixiecrats. They also modeled for their children the value, nay, responsibility, of giving back to their community and helping others. Even though I never registered as a member of the GOP, I believed that there was common ground in our nation and that even if political factions disagreed on some things, we still could come together around shared values.
Last Fourth of July, I had a text conversation with some of my children as to how I still believed in the idea of America even if our current national situation was tense. There were (and still are) a plethora of ongoing tragic events and glaring examples of continued inequalities in our country. But I still believe in our nation, despite the fact that not a whole lot has improved in the year since.
As saddened as I am that some within the younger generations don’t share my faith in the American experiment, I can’t blame them. They are going to have to deal with increasingly dire issues — fallout from climate change, the federal deficit and an increasingly polarized country. I strive to grasp where they are coming from — challenging ideas we hold dear can be an uncomfortable but necessary exercise. And trying to see the world through the lenses of others is a good habit to develop, even if we don’t agree.
There have been times as an adult I have thought maybe I no longer belong in the United States. I joked after many elections, “That’s it! I am moving to Canada!” My husband would reply, “it is cold there and you don’t get to vote if you aren’t a citizen.” I have friends who actually did emigrate to Canada in the late oughts and are now citizens, but that window of opportunity has now closed for me because of my age. I am happy for them that they were able to make it work out though. I am determined to stay here and work to improve our nation for all. After all, this is my country too.
Happy Fourth of July, everyone.