Career grifter and glass of milk-personified Jared Kushner got some pretty good news this week, as Saudi Arabia decided to invest $2 billion in Affinity Partners, his new private equity fund. While that kind of payday for a member of a presidential administration only six months out of power is eye-popping and should alarm anyone interested in draining a “swamp,” I digress. There’s a larger issue here than the ongoing shell game/pyramid scheme that is Jared Kushner’s life, and that’s the entire nature of our nation’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.
On the surface, it may seem Democrats are often tougher on the Saudis than Republicans are. After all, it was Trump who blessed the Middle Eastern nation with the very first diplomatic visit of his administration, famously touching a Palantir with the nation’s King Salman (and possibly Saruman the White). And it’s true the Obama administration did at least offer some criticism, with President Barack Obama famously referring to the Saudis as our “so-called allies,” at one point.
But strong words are usually the extent of the blowback. Obama also 1) vetoed a bill that would have allowed families of 9/11 victims to sue members of the Saudi government, 2) refused to declassify information relevant to the potential involvement of the Saudi government in that attack (the same route his predecessor George W. Bush took), and 3) had few issues with supporting the catastrophic war in Yemen, even to the extent of providing military support. That war continues to drive a devastating humanitarian crisis to this day. The Obama administration did pull back support after it became nauseatingly clear civilian casualties and starving children weren’t a consideration for the Kingdom, but hindsight is 20/20.
The fact is, the vast wealth of the oil-rich desert nation is capable of infecting American politicians of every stripe. And it’s not limited to just their money — the strategic importance of the Kingdom for our country’s extensive military operations in the Middle East, as well as their oil reserves (easily capable of affecting global prices), have historically meant they have been allowed to play by different rules.
So no, not every instance of America turning a blind-eye to the Kingdom’s behavior can be traced to a bag of cash; there are massive diplomatic chits in play, things the public and press don’t know, and considerations to be made that could save the lives of U.S. troops and civilians. It’s not all as obviously corrupt as, say, a former senior adviser to the president taking literal billions in Saudi cash, shortly after going out of his way to defend Mohammad bin Salman’s (MBS) complicity in the murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist.
And while we’re here, let us not forget the extremely telling exchange between Bob Woodward and President Donald Trump regarding Jamal Khashoggi’s murder:
“Do you believe that he did it?” I asked.
“No, he says that he didn’t do it.”
“I know, but do you really believe —”
“He says very strongly that he didn’t do it,” Trump said. “Bob, they spent $400 billion over a fairly short period of time.”
OK, maybe sometimes it is about the money.
But the cartoonishly wicked nature of Saudi Arabia’s rulers bears a thoughtful reexamination of our nation’s best interests. Despite Saudi Arabia's public relations push to convince the world it’s modernizing, and that MBS is moderating their extremist interpretation of Islam, there isn’t a lot of reason to believe any of it, as the nation continues to treat its women like little more than breeding stock, and stage mass executions of its “convicted” prisoners, who are mostly Shia Muslims, and whom no one believes received anything close to fair trials. The steps towards “modernization” have been mostly cosmetic in nature.
Perhaps the most laughable part of MBS’s push to hoodwink other nations into believing his country is modernizing is the emphasis on promoting tourism to the country. Yes, I’d like to spend my vacation in a country that’s 95 percent desert, and where drinking beer, speaking to women, and enjoying life is illegal. Sign me up.
There are no easy answers here. Biden has at least begun declassifying some of the information families of the 9/11 victims have been seeking, and he’s also refused to meet with MBS. In a break with the Trump administration, he also released the intelligence reports on Khashoggi’s murder, showing their conclusions that MBS is directly responsible.
But he’s not exactly going after MBS, either. The two may not be WhatsApp buddies like MBS and human/weasel hybrid Kushner, but consider what Biden said in 2019 regarding Saudi Arabia: “We were going to, in fact, make them pay the price, and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.” That hasn’t happened. MBS’ brother visited the White House last summer, and America is still selling them “defensive” weapons.
Simply not answering the phone when MBS calls seems like a very small price to pay for butchering a journalist, or what sure as hell seem like war crimes in Yemen. America needs to reexamine our relationship with the Kingdom, re-evaluate what we’re getting out of it, and what it’s costing us — because America's soul (or what's left of it) is too high a price.
