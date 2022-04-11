I’d really like an Easter Bilby.
Some of the things I miss from home — Tim Tams, chicken salt, Vegemite (I don't want your opinion) — I’ve learned to track down here. But no one here is selling Easter Bilbies, so I think it’s a concept America should steal.
First some background: Easter Bilbies are made of chocolate and wrapped in foil. Real bilbies are tiny endangered native Australian marsupials that live in the desert. Looks-wise, they’re extremely cute and a bit bunny-adjacent. But bunnies are their enemies.
The Foundation for Rabbit Free Australia launched the Easter Bilby campaign in December 1991, to raise awareness of the damage feral rabbits do to native Australian wildlife, and to raise money for research programs (using royalties from Easter Bilby sales).
In 1993, Haigh’s Chocolates in South Australia stopped making chocolate Easter bunnies completely and instead made the first Easter Bilbies, donating part of the proceeds to RFA. Other chocolate manufacturers came on board over the years, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for conservation efforts and build public interest in saving the bilby. The Save The Bilby fund was also established, supporting a breeding program and a creating “bilby fence” to create a predator-free zone in Queensland (my home state).
The Easter Bilby’s popularity has flagged a bit in the past few years, so they’re no longer on every supermarket shelf back home. And even though Easter is by no means a universal holiday there or here, I think we could make a case for Selling Chocolate Endangered Native American Animals In April As A Conservation Strategy. (Please come up with a catchier name.)
I had a quick google of the most endangered animals in the United States, and I have to say I’m not seeing broad appeal in the Easter Black-Footed Ferret, the Easter Mississippi Gopher Frog, the Easter Florida Panther or the Easter Red Wolf.
But the Easter San Joaquin Kit Fox? Yes. Super cute. Bunny-enough ears. And the Easter Florida Manatee? What it lacks in beauty it makes up for in bulk; a hefty addition to the candy collection.
Save The Manatee with bulk chocolate.
Someone get on that.
