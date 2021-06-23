It was a rare treat for my family to have fireworks when I was a kid. My mom and dad bought some in the early 2000s before the Hayman — and subsequent fires — meant restrictions for the state.
We never had the fancy ones that lit up the sky. However, we were allowed a handful of smaller fireworks that created a pretty good pop. It satisfied me and my brothers and we cherish those memories.
We couldn’t shoot off any before the Fourth of July, though. We lit them all on Independence Day because our parents didn’t want the noise carrying over to July 5.
Well, as I’ve aged, I’ve become my parents... So save your damn light shows for July 4. I realize this is some “get off my lawn” energy, but we don’t need a month of fireworks.
People in my neighborhood began shooting off their stash weeks ago, sometimes during rainstorms!?
It happened in 2020 as well, however, I understood this better then. Shooting off fireworks provided a little entertainment, a way to blow off steam when people needed to most.
But this year — show some restraint, would ya?
Also, don’t forget about our four-legged friends. My dachshund has been a nervous wreck these past few weeks and it’s a chore to get him to do his business after 8 p.m. because he’s so afraid. He’ll take refuge in the bathroom or hide in the closet to escape the booms. I don’t mind driving away from the noise on the Fourth of July, but this shouldn’t be a daily requirement.
As much as I enjoy hearing loud bangs at 10:30 at night, maybe we can save a little bit of celebrating for the actual holiday...
