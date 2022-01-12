As we emerge from the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol, we face a bitter truth: The attack is not over. The insurrectionists went home a year ago, but American democracy today faces a greater existential threat than ever before. At the end of December, AP News made the stakes clear: “In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 [2021], a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.
”In the year since, Trump-aligned Republicans have worked to clear the path for next time. In battleground states and beyond, Republicans are taking hold of the once-overlooked machinery of elections. While the effort is incomplete and uneven, outside experts on democracy and Democrats are sounding alarms, warning that the United States is witnessing a ‘slow-motion insurrection’ with a better chance of success than Trump’s failed power grab last year.”
If 2021 was a year to survive, 2022 is the year to stand and fight.
Standing up to antidemocratic extremists is daunting, but it’s not too late to make a real difference — and it’s never been more urgent. Here’s a list of organizations already deep in the battle for democracy and against voter suppression and corruption; they need your time, effort and support. Join, donate, volunteer, or do all three. Every citizen has a duty here.
Protect Democracy is a nonpartisan nonprofit fighting executive power grabs as well as efforts to corrupt elections, disenfranchise communities, politicize independent institutions and suppress dissent. protectdemocracy.org
Fair Fight is a national organization launched by voting rights activist Stacey Abrams to fight voter suppression and promote fair elections around the country. fairfight.com
Voting Rights Lab is a campaign hub designed to “supercharge the fight against voter suppression and transform our voting systems.” votingrightslab.org
The Voting Rights Alliance works to “restore and protect voting rights from concerted attacks and to ensure all votes are fairly counted.” votingrightsalliance.org
Indivisible is on a mission to “elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda.” indivisible.org
Citizens for Ethics in Washington (CREW) fights for ethical, accountable, open government through legal action, investigations and innovative policy and reform work. citizensforethics.org
Emily’s List works to “put women into office who can make significant contributions to education, health care, voting rights, and economic equality.” emilyslist.org
New Era Colorado is a youth civic engagement organization that works to register voters, get out the vote, pass progressive policy and train new leaders. neweracolorado.org
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region works to empower voters and defend democracy. lwvppr.org
Advancement Project works for voting rights as part of its mission to “fulfill America’s promise of a caring, inclusive, and just democracy.” advancementproject.org
Southern Poverty Law Center’s Voting Rights Practice Group works “to engage and mobilize voters, restore voting rights, pursue electoral policy reforms, and bring litigation to challenge unconstitutional and discriminatory voting practices.” splcenter.org/our-issues/voting-rights
The insurrection never really ended — it’s just quieter now, more stealthy and more effective. Voter suppression, roll purges and gerrymandering are alive and well, as are efforts to disenfranchise voters based on race. The Republicans who want to see minority rule in this country are consolidating power, installing partisan operatives willing to subvert democracy, and focusing on long-term efforts to sabotage elections. It’s not too late to stop them, but it’s getting close.
Sign up to fight back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.