I don’t think I will ever understand why some people litter instead of simply finding a trashcan to dispose of their garbage.
Did nobody see the videos in elementary school of plastic rings from six-packs killing sea turtles and other wildlife? When I bought products that used that type of plastic, I would always cut them up because I never wanted to think I caused the death of an innocent creature.
Sadly, it seems not everyone saw those videos — or they’ve chosen to ignore how littering kills wildlife and our planet.
I try to go on a walk every day, weather permitting, through the Gleneagle neighborhood I live in. I see homes for sale in the $400,000 range... with trash left alongside them.
Don’t get me wrong I’ve lived and traveled to other areas of the country (and world) where the litter is significantly worse, but perhaps it bothers me more here because we live in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.
It seems much of it must come from people throwing trash out of the windows of their cars.
Laziness at its worst. How hard is it to keep a trash bag in your car that you can use until it’s full? Why can’t you wait until you arrive at your destination and find a trashcan there? Is that plastic wrapper or bottle going to drive you that mad until then? Are you afraid you might have to make another trip to the outside garbage can?
Again, it’s laziness. The lack of caring about our planet — the only one we have, mind you — is both sad and disgusting.
When you litter, it’s your way of saying you don’t care about preserving Earth for future generations. (If you have children, you should seriously be ashamed.)
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, litter costs our state millions of dollars each year to control.
Please... if you ever see someone litter outside of their vehicle, report them. It’s illegal and, frankly, it needs to be stopped. Help keep our streets, parks and waterways clean. Our future — and our future’s future — depends on it.
