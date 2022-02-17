Remember Sha'Carri Richardson? If you don’t follow track and field, it’s possible you may not even recall her since she’s never actually competed at the Olympics. But one time, she could have been the champion of the world.
Richardson is one of the fastest women to ever lace up running shoes. In one of track’s biggest events, the 100m, she notched a 10.75 at the NCAA Championships in 2019. In 2021, she did even better, running it in 10.72 — making her, at age 21, the sixth-fastest woman in history.
“Damn, that’s fast,” you say. “Why didn’t I see her at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021?”
And here comes the story you probably remember: Richardson tested positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic time trials. Imagine you’re preparing yourself to enter the world’s biggest athletic stage for the very first time, when suddenly a reporter, somebody you didn’t know at all, informed you during an interview that your biological mother had just died. Imagine the pressure of making your first Olympic team, then add getting surprised with, ‘Hey kid, your mom just died.’
So yes, Sha'Carri Richardson made a poor decision. Somewhere during those time trials, she sparked one (or maybe ate a gummy). She failed her drug test. Sha'Carri wasn’t allowed to go to Tokyo.
According to the World Anti-Doping Agency itself, there isn’t much medical merit to the idea marijuana enhances a sprinter’s performance. WADA created its list of banned substances in 2004, at a time when marijuana was illegal in almost every country. Weed is on the banned substances list because it merely goes against the “spirit of the sport” and is "not consistent with the athlete as a role model for young people around the world." In other words, marijuana is banned for political reasons.
So it’s been pretty damn interesting to see how Kamila Valieva, Russia’s 15-year-old quad-jumping ice skating prodigy, has been allowed to compete, despite the fact that she tested positive for a banned substance ... last year. And it was for trimetazidine, a heart medication that aids in the metabolism of fatty acids, and incidentally, aids the body’s ability to process oxygen. It also has a history of abuse by Olympic athletes. It’s on the list because it belongs there.
But I’ve forgotten, Russia isn’t competing at these Olympics! Because they were banned by WADA for a massive, state-sponsored doping program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The Russian Olympic Committee, however, very much IS competing, and that’s who Valieva is suiting up for. And Valieva’s excuse, “I accidentally took Grandpa’s heart pills,” is even harder to believe coming from a country with such a long and infamous history of drugging its athletes.
Frankly, it likely has more to do with the fact that dictator-bros-4-life Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are pretty close these days, and Xi isn't about to let Putin's golden girl get benched.
We can’t really know how much of a factor race played in this blindingly obvious double-standard. But even without being able to know the hearts and minds of officials, we know that marijuana’s federal illegal status has its roots in systemic racism. Incredibly, it’s been a Schedule 1 drug since 1970, right up there with heroin, and we’ve got the tapes on this one. Nixon only called it the ‘War on Drugs’ because ‘War on Mexicans and Black Folks’ was a bit too on-the-nose.
I’ve been hearing a lot of chatter lamenting the victimization of Valieva. “She’s just a kid.” “Let her skate.” “You know it wasn’t her fault.”
And it IS sad. She’s clearly been failed by countless people in her orbit, and I don’t think anyone believes her use of PEDs is anything but state-ordered. I sympathize. Watching her mope around the games, hugging that stuffed animal and crying, is wrenching. But I feel worse for the women and girls who won’t even get a medal ceremony if Valieva and her team places or wins.
And I don’t recall the same general tone of sympathy for Richardson. Then, it was “rules are rules.”
But another eyebrow-raising phrase the Court of Arbitration for Sport gave was that, with this case still (somehow?) unresolved, they didn’t want to cause “irreparable harm” to Valieva. That sounds familiar, almost like “but (s)he’s got such a promising future.”
So, to be very clear: Two top-tier athletes tested positive for banned substances. Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete. Sha'Carri Richardson was not. She'll have to wait for Paris 2024. The IOC has some explaining to do. This ought to be good.
Opinion: Sha'Carri Richardson would like a word
- Stephen K. Hirst
