The Twitter goldmine strikes again.
A few nights ago, I did my daily/nightly search for a couple of stories to read via social media. Rarely am I disappointed.
I found a story about a "high school football team" comprised of a few kids but mostly grown-ass men posing as 5-star college recruits.
If you haven’t heard about this, please look into how the alleged school, Sycamore Bishop, duped ESPN, invaded its airwaves and got whooped by a bunch of teenagers. However, that’s a story for another day.
I also found, from The Washington Post, a story about an internship providing college students and budding journalists real-world experience. More specifically, The Washington Post offered a paid internship. Any starving student, especially those working toward careers in media, understand how rare an opportunity this is.
The only requirements: “Students must apply by noon ET on Oct. 6.” OK, so far so good.
“Students must be juniors, seniors or graduate students as of application deadline.” Alright, completely understandable.
“Students must have had previous experience in a major newsroom.” Record scratch. Everyone at the party stops and stares.
Who at The Washington Post thought that last caveat made any sense, especially considering the last year and a half? This year’s juniors and seniors were sophomores and juniors during the pandemic.
Remember how the coronavirus essentially shut down the world? Finding internships in 2020 had to be excruciating.
Oh, and the point of an internship is to gain experience! That is why they are coming to you! You are the major newsroom.
Also, “major newsroom” isn't very helpful. Reporting in any bona fide newsroom is critical; it's "major."
I could go on and on about that last requirement, but there’s no need; the folks on Twitter already dragged them.
The Post followed the now-deleted tweet with a pitiful apology:
“We’ve deleted a tweet that didn’t match the language in our [frequently asked questions] on intern applications. We’ve also updated the language on prior experience. Experience in a major newsroom is not a requirement and all applications are considered.”
Damage done — I bet the only candidates considered are the ones who fit the initial ask. How many legitimate candidates will be passed over?
Get it together WaPo. This industry is tough enough without the media stepping on its own toes.
