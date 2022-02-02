Shakespeare had a knack for farewells. His most famous is probably from Romeo and Juliet, in which his eponymous heroine tells her teen lover, “Parting is such sweet sorrow.” I have never been a big fan of goodbyes. They are awkward and sometimes messy. I have always been a fan of the Irish goodbye, or in modern terms, “ghosting.” Always a good steward of the environment, I try to leave no trace. In and out, twenty minute adventure.
However, things don’t always go the way we plan. That’s why I usually don’t plan. I just sort of show up and see what happens. I follow my own sense of adventure and opportunity and the whims of the universe. It is not for everyone, and honestly is made possible by all the wonderful people in my life who are much more grounded than I am. Without my wonderful wife, Erin, and all the very rational and wonderful people at the Indy, I could have ended up a destitute and deranged conspiracy blogger instead of a journalist. I consider myself lucky. Lefty Gomez, a 1930s pitcher for the New York Yankees once said, “I'd rather be lucky than good," and I can’t help but think there is something to that.
It was certainly lucky that I was recruited by former associate editor Liss Smith to contribute to the Indy’s brand new “Queer and There” column back in 2017. I’m sure if I hadn’t taken advantage of that opportunity that my life would be in a much different place today. I was able to turn that freelance columnist position into sometimes writing feature stories into an actual job as a staff writer. I never really saw myself as a journalist. When I was in college I thought I would be a creative writer, maybe a novelist. I love literature and the craft of writing, and I’ve got most of an MFA in creative fiction writing, so it seems wild that my career has ended up quite decisively in the realm of nonfiction. I’ve found that the real world is far more interesting and bizarre than anything I can come up with, and I would have never discovered my love for journalism if I hadn’t taken a chance on writing for the Indy.
Some people go to school specifically for journalism, but I think with an AP Style Guide and enough enthusiasm anyone can figure it out. I was lucky to have plenty of people to help me figure it out. Not just Liss, but the Indy’s editor-in-chief, Bryan Grossman, who helped me learn how to write an actual lede, and diligent managing editor Mary Jo Meade, who has saved all of you from the worst of my rhetorical excess. I figured out how to do this job by trial and error, and while I have made some mistakes, I’ve tried not to make the same mistake twice.
The time I’ve spent at the Indy has been some of the most professionally rewarding time I’ve spent anywhere since I joined the Army at 18, and it is with no small degree of sadness that I have taken a position with the Colorado Times Recorder. It was a tough decision, but ultimately the pull of a new adventure and the chance to cover stories all over Colorado, not just in the Springs and El Paso County, was too much to resist. I will still be writing about fringe politics, with a focus on reproductive justice, but starting Feb. 15 I will be doing it for someone else. You can keep up with my adventures on Twitter, and if you miss my stories about UFOs, psychics, bigfoot and ghosts you can listen to my podcast, Western Fringe.
It has been an honor to write stories about the people, places and things of the Pikes Peak region, and I appreciate the support from the community. Though Juliet’s quote is the most famous Shakespeare goodbye, I prefer Morocco’s from The Merchant of Venice, “Adieu! I have too grieved a heart to take a tedious leave.”
