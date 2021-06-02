Pop-psychology has found fertile soil in social media. Whether it’s Facebook, Twitter or even Instagram, you can find plenty of memes, infographics and listicles about various mental health issues. It can be informative, and I imagine it is also helpful in terms of eliminating stigma and raising awareness.
I grew up in a family that didn’t talk about mental health. We drank a lot and minded our own business. Even if my family had been the kind that openly discussed our emotions and feelings and personal struggles, we probably would not have had the vocabulary that is available today. The mental health field today seems leaps and bounds ahead of where it was in the late '90s, when I was in high school. I imagine if I were a high school student today, I might be diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and I can’t help but wonder how helpful that might have been. My son was recently diagnosed, and they say those things are hereditary.
When I was growing up, adults really leaned into the “hyperactive” piece of the diagnosis. I was never a disruptive kid, so no one ever thought to consider me under the ADHD umbrella. I was a terrible student, especially in high school, and my parents and I generally thought it was just because of laziness, lack of interest, lack of effort — that sort of thing.
ADHD is a disorder that is caused by the deficiency of a specific neurotransmitter, norepinephrine. This causes a variety of symptoms, outside of the stereotypical “hyperactive child.” Folks with ADHD have problems with executive function, organization, attention and impulsivity, among other things. These symptoms impact interpersonal relationships, job performance, and a whole host of things. If I had known about this earlier in my life I might have had an easier time with things, but as it is I’ve trial-and-errored my way through life and have figured things out, more or less. I am not in charge of finances or heavy machinery and I’m lucky that I have a job that can keep me interested and engaged.
It’s sadly ironic that the millennia of evolutionary processes that have worked to make my brain optimal for a hunter-gatherer have made it almost completely useless for modern capitalism. I am, more than anything else, motivated by novelty and excitement, so I’m lucky that I get to work in journalism during the tumultuous 2020s.
When I think about my own career trajectory, I’m reminded of the story about Kurt Vonnegut, told by his son, Mark in the introduction to Armageddon in Retrospect. I spent eight years in the Army after graduating high school, and I definitely performed better overseas than I did in garrison. I tried teaching, and after that customer service. I’m currently on my third job in three years.
“He often said he had to be a writer because he wasn’t good at anything else,” wrote Mark Vonnegut. “He was not good at being an employee. Back in the mid-1950s, he was employed by Sports Illustrated, briefly. He reported to work, was asked to write a short piece on a racehorse that had jumped over a fence and tried to run away.
Kurt stared at the blank piece of paper all morning and then typed, ‘The horse jumped over the fucking fence,’ and walked out, self-employed again.”
I can almost always write something about the horse, but some days are harder than others.
