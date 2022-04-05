It’s that time, y’all.
The annual Space Symposium, brought to Colorado Springs by the Space Foundation, is happening as we speak. For those of you who aren’t in the know, the symposium brings thousands of people to Colorado Springs every April, to discuss space programs, cybersecurity, to meet and mingle, to celebrate and discuss all things space.
It’s an event that was held even during the pandemic when the symposium took place via Zoom because of COVID and restricted international travel.
It’s a big deal. People come from all over the world to attend the event held at The Broadmoor hotel. There are military sections and cybersecurity breakouts that are open only to those with high security clearances. There are industry professionals from the largest aerospace and defense companies in the world. College students attend and locals can get into the exhibit hall, which showcases everything from futuristic capsules to the latest in space gadgetry.
It's also a chance to show off Colorado Springs. Sometimes the weather cooperates, but I’ve attended more than a few over the years where it snowed heavily. It looks like this week will be gorgeous — and the mountains are only the beginning of what Colorado Springs has to show off to visitors.
It provides an economic boost as well. Before tourist season, hotels are full and shuttle buses run continually throughout the day. The Broadmoor even built a temporary tent a few years ago to house extra exhibits. Its rooms are sold out this week.
And after a couple of years of pandemic, it seems the event is back and stronger than ever.
But the Space Foundation does more than just an annual symposium. It also puts out information about the aerospace industry and Colorado’s role. It’s good information to have if we want to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs.
And for those with elementary, middle and high school students looking for something to do: Go to the foundation's Discovery Center on Garden of the Gods Road. It's worth a visit — full of former symposium exhibits and items on loan from NASA, it will intrigue anyone interested in our solar system and beyond.
Colorado Spring is fortunate to have a partnership with the Space Foundation — and it all comes together this week, showcasing how the city is the best place for Space Command. Let’s hope the Pentagon is paying attention.
