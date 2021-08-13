It's time for Southeast residents to speak up if they want to keep their voice in the General Assembly.
After losing their representation on the El Paso County Public Health board earlier this year, residents face a new challenge – this time from the redistricting committee responsible for redrawing the state’s election maps after the 2020 Census.
And folks, it doesn’t look good for the city’s only district with a majority population of people of color.
The new maps take House District 17 (Tony Exum is currently serving in this district) and split it into Districts 44 and 45. The current district is split in half along Fountain Boulevard – with the northern half combined with communities up to Austin Bluffs Parkway and the southern half with the Broadmoor and Downtown.
Representation for Southeast and its priorities would be shared with people from those other neighborhoods – who already have multiple outlets for their concerns to be heard.
It’s time for the state leadership to prove that diversity really does matter – and not just give lip service to providing a voice for all minority populations. Splitting House District 17 means that diverse voice will be drowned out in favor of the majority in the Broadmoor. It’s not fair; it’s not democratic.
Now’s the time to speak up. There are opportunities be heard before the changes are final: Go to redistricting.colorado.gov/public_comments/new to submit public comments. Sign up to speak at the August 28 public hearing at that website as well. (They will announce the time and place on the website.)
Silence never creates change. Speak up, be heard, make a difference.
