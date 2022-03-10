The war in Ukraine has entered its third week with no end in sight. Recent talks have stalled and Russian President Vladimir Putin has ratcheted up the violence, now shelling civilian populations, to include homes and hospitals. He’s done this before.
The Chechens didn’t capture their experiences on TikTok, and therefore much of the world was unaware of Putin’s laying waste to their neighborhoods in the mid-’90s and again just four years later. It’s been reported that the Chechen capital Grozny was declared by the United Nations as “the most destroyed city on Earth” when Putin was through retaliating for perceived misbehavior. At least 5,000 civilians died in the Second Chechen War. The real sum could be far higher.
The U.N. just reported that there have been more than 500 civilian deaths and more than 800 civilian injuries since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
It’s happening again.
Many want to do something, anything, but don’t know where to start. Living thousands of miles away from so many in need can leave one feeling hopeless.
The good news: There are things you can do to help Ukraine, and I’ll get to that, but first...
There are still plenty of battles to be fought right here. You can do something about climate change. You can do something about your own republic, which is more fragile than you’d like to admit. You can do something about book-banners, racists and homophobes speaking for the rest of us. You can do the right thing when called upon and you can refuse to allow mistruths and outright lies from going unchecked. People like Putin (and people who like Putin) abhor the truth.
And you can do something for Ukraine. In this week’s Indy, our editorial board has compiled a list of organizations that can use your help, and in turn, help the Ukrainian people.
You can make a difference. But stay as angry and engaged as you are right now. Because tyranny isn’t confined to Ukraine.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.