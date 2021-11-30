As journalists, we believe no topic is off limits for discussion. There are no sacred cows, nothing so sacrosanct that it can’t be dissected in a public forum.
Not all journalists believe this, however. The Gazette's editorial board opined Monday about how people shouldn’t “smear” the police and how one police department is facing a shortage of cops, due to what the Gazette believes is an unfair attitude toward police.
The Gazette wants us all to believe that the Aurora Police Department (wait, isn't The Gazette a Colorado Springs paper?) can't find new officers because of unfair criticism. If that seems kind of outrageous to you, you’ve been paying attention to what’s going on with Aurora policing. The Gazette’s editorial board clearly has not read its own publications.
Three Aurora police officers and two paramedics are facing criminal charges in their role in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, charges that came months after the young man — who was not armed and was not suspected of committing a crime — was killed by an overdose of the drug ketamine at the hands of police and other emergency workers. The city paid McClain’s family $15 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit.
In a more recent incident, police officers from Aurora stopped a mom and her minor children — handcuffing them and forcing them to lie face-down on the pavement — because they “thought” her car was stolen. The actual stolen vehicle in question was a motorcycle with out-of-state plates. The mom and the family members are Black, as was Elijah McCain. There’s a pattern emerging, right?
Earlier this month, The Denver Gazette published a story about the head of the Aurora Police Union, Doug Wilkinson, who sent this email to union members: “To match the ‘diversity’ of ‘the community’ we could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers to round it out. You know, so we can make the department look like the ‘community.’”
Could THAT be why Aurora can’t hire police officers? Maybe? Perhaps if Aurora's police force acknowledged its mistakes, then more decent people would want to be on their team. Perhaps if there were more community conversations and less open hostility about the people they are supposed to be protecting, then they would have qualified candidates for open positions.
But according to The Gazette, no one should talk about any problems with any police officers, anywhere. No one should ever highlight unjust prosecutions, instead everyone should just keep it quiet, keep singing the praises of all law enforcement — even those who kill innocent people.
In other words, The Gazette just wants to maintain the status quo. In this case, that means supporting institutions built on and perpetuating systemic racism.
