You probably know the names Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Allyson Felix, April Ross and Alix Klineman.
But how about Allysa Seely, Hailey Danz, Jessica Long and Susannah Saroni?
The first group, all gold-medal winners in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, are household names now.
Seely, Danz, Long and Saroni, medal winners in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games, deserve to be household names too.
Seely and Danz finished first and second in the Paralympics triathlon.
Swimmer Jessica Long won gold in the 200-meter individual medley — her fourth straight win in the event and her 25th career Paralympic medal.
Susannah Scaroni won the women’s 5,000-meter wheelchair race, finishing eight seconds ahead of the second-place finisher and breaking the Paralympic record.
These Paralympic athletes trained just as hard and overcame even more obstacles to reach the pinnacle of their sports. But the Paralympic games aren’t getting the daily coverage on major networks that the Olympics got.
I’m watching the games while nursing a disability of my own — a back injury that’s left me unable to walk without a cane.
Disability shrinks your world, and suddenly, you become invisible when you’re out in public. People simply don’t look at you.
I will never be a medal-winning athlete, but being temporarily disabled has made me respect these brave people even more as they accomplish amazing feats.
Seely, for example, was a nationally ranked triathlete before being diagnosed with a brain and spine malformation and connective tissue disorder. In 2013, her lower left leg was amputated, but her competitive spirit and love of running remained.
Although she faced a series of health challenges in 2020 and was unable to train for most of the year, that spirit carried her through to a gold medal.
If you haven’t been watching these amazing athletes perform, you can still catch the last few days of the Paralympic Games on the NBC Sports network and the Olympic Channel. NBC and USA will broadcast highlights this weekend.
Eleven of the Paralympic contestants are from Colorado, and several have trained in Colorado Springs.
So the next time you encounter someone with a disability, don’t avert your eyes. It might just be an Olympic athlete.
