When George Floyd was murdered last summer, businesses and individuals across the country pledged to do more to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in their board rooms and in their community actions.
Few followed through.
But at the Indy, we decided to honor those who did. On Thursday, we will celebrate seven people who are creating change in Colorado Springs. These community members range from university administrators to activists, from business owners to artists.The winners:
Rodney Gullatte Jr. is an Air Force veteran, an ethical hacker and a force for good. He believes in equality and he’s constantly asking: “Where can I insert myself to help be an agent of change?”
In his article in next week’s Indy, you’ll read more about Rodney. Here’s just one quote: “This new generation just wants to love people and they want to make some money and they want to be happy. Can we give that to them here? Diversity and equity and inclusion are at the heart of people being able to enjoy the pursuit of happiness and engage in it without barriers.”
Dr. Sandy Ho earned her bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. all from UCCS. Now she’s an educator with the university’s College of Education. She’s an Army brat and moved to Colorado Springs when her father was stationed at Fort Carson.
“I don’t want DEI to be this ‘extra thing;’ I want it to be interweaved and ingrained,” Ho said. “It should be the foundational material for organizations; it should be ingrained in all procedurals and processes. Everyone should be seen, heard and know that they belong and matter.”
Dr. Erik Huffman is the founder of Handshake Leadership and works at BombBomb, a local video emailing company. In that role, he highlighted other Black employees during Black History Month. The conversations could be uncomfortable, but he never lets that stop him: ““In order to progress, you have to get uncomfortable,” he says.
David Prosper, founder of Shepherd Revolution Leadership Academy, moved to the Springs two years ago with his family. The academy serves as a leadership training institute for young kids and Prosper eventually wants to include students through college. It’s all part of creating paths to include all kinds of voices.
“I see life as a potluck where everyone involved in community brings something to the table,” he said. “We can learn from each other, grow with each other, we can see each other, and most importantly, we can love each other. If we can focus on building healthy relationships in communities, learning happens.”
Moni Hernandez is the owner of the only bilingual marketing firm in Colorado Springs and is vice chairperson of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber.
“Hispanics in southern Colorado spend $5 million a week,” she said. (This is according to data from a few years ago; this number has probably grown since, noted Hernandez.) “When I tell small businesses about that, I ask them, ‘How much of that $5 million a week, the Hispanic dollar, is your business generating?’
Jordan McHenry is a dancer — and has performed with the best. However, as he started to look into teaching, his career brought him back to Colorado Springs. His work his dedicated to created a space for everyone.
Jesse Perez was a first-generation college student. Now, he leads the UCCS Excel Languages Center. His goal is to make higher education more inclusive and accessible.
“Folks want to be in solidarity with marginalized communities, and they attend rallies, and they change their Facebook picture frame, and all of these things,” he said. “But what tends to happen is folks will stand in solidarity with these communities in isolation. They’re not talking with others about it. … They’re not finding places to have these kind of conversations.”
Thank you to the businesses who do believe in diversity: USAA, D2, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and our main sponsor, Peak Vista Community Health Center.
