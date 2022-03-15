Last week, I spoke before the Colorado House of Representatives Committee on Business Affairs & Labor in support of HB 22-1121, Supporting Local Media.
Among other things, the bill requires all state departments, when speaking to Colorado residents, to spend at least 50 percent of their advertising budget on local newspaper advertising.
Testifying before legislative bodies isn’t something that journalists do often because of our responsibility to truth and objectivity.
But media leaders around the state made an exception because this bill helps small businesses — and local media. Part of my testimony follows.
“Good afternoon. Thank you for your time and for considering this bill that will help Colorado Springs small businesses connect with more customers to strengthen the local economy.
"...Businesses depend on our coverage — and that of all our other papers — to help them learn how local, state, national, and even international news affects their livelihoods. What we do has never been more important.
"We’ve heard story after story of struggling small businesses. Some made it through two years with government assistance. Others didn’t have that option. At Bread & Butter [Neighborhood Market] — the only grocery store in Downtown, there was no option for federal dollars because co-owner Stacy Poore was brave enough to open in 2020. Marketing assistance like House Bill 22-1121 could help Stacy keep her doors open and attract more customers.
"And Stacy’s business isn’t the only one trying to survive during these unprecedented times. Even as COVID recedes, the lingering effects of the pandemic harm small business. But this bill addresses a major concern all businesses face — marketing and advertising.
"As businesses look for cuts due to the rising costs of goods, services, marketing and advertising are often the first to go. And that tends to mean fewer customers and less revenue. Henry Ford said it best: 'A man who stops advertising to save money is like a man who stops a clock to save time.'
This bill helps those businesses — and helps media outlets at the same time. The advertising dollars they spend with our seven papers goes straight back into the local community. Our own small business — also hit hard by the pandemic — supports 56 full-time employees plus 100 part-timers and freelancers who live and work in the Pikes Peak region. Those dollars from Colorado Publishing go to families, children, taxes, nonprofits. We also make YOUR job easier. Studies confirm cost of government goes up when there are fewer local papers. Newspapers create an informed electorate and provide means for you to connect with your constituents.
"As we come together after years of pandemic and divisiveness, support of this bill helps those we must help: businesses with tight profit margins and little room for extraneous expenses, as well as readers who need access to reliable, factual news and analysis to run their businesses.
"I encourage your vote for this bill; I encourage you to give small businesses this head start.”
And I encourage our readers to call their legislators and tell them to support this bill.
