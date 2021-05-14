Last Friday I took a trip by plane to see my sisters on the East Coast; it was the first time I’d been on a flight since October 2019.
I haven’t been north of Denver or south of Pueblo (nor either side of the I-25 corridor since then either), so this meant getting out of my “I don’t want to get COVID-19” comfort zone. But since I was fully vaccinated on April Fool’s Day (auspicious date, that!), I was all in and ready to go with my mask and sanitizing precautions in place. Social distancing is a whole ‘nother issue, though, when one is going through security or waiting to board a plane, let alone while being seated cheek-by-jowl with other folks onboard.
Two of my sisters and I had coordinated our flights to land in Atlanta within an hour of one another to expedite traveling to our destination, where we would meet another of our sisters. We almost made it work, but my connecting flight had to return to the gate at Chicago’s Midway, where three passengers were escorted off the plane and didn’t return. At least that meant there were a few unoccupied seats on what had been a full flight.
We finally met up and had a lovely weekend that was, as the best of times are, too short. I miss my siblings already!
The first of the two flights home was uneventful — for about 20 minutes. That’s when a call went out asking for any available nurses onboard due to a passenger’s medical emergency.
I was really impressed that about a half dozen people showed up and rotated care. There was also a flight attendant who never left the passenger’s side. It somewhat restored my faith in my fellow humans as these last several months have left me feeling quite cynical. Paramedics met the flight in Denver and were able to quickly evaluate the passenger.
Now the last flight of the day to Colorado Springs was a different story entirely. No one was removed and no one needed medical care, but we were supposed to leave at 11:25 a.m. and, after multiple delays for various reasons, didn’t until after 3 p.m. … But we finally got here! A whirlwind trip to be sure but it was all the sweeter because it was so long coming.
I hope, wherever you travel in the future, that you stay safe and healthy — and have fun!
