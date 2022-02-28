Here we go! It's March 1 and spring is in the air — well, at least for the next few days.
Some of us celebrated by setting the alarm for 4:50 a.m. today because registration has opened for September's Pikes Peak Marathon + Ascent. I’ve completed the Pikes Peak Ascent once and the marathon twice. I enjoy going downhill way more than the uphill.
This morning I recalled feelings I've had on past race days — “Why the hell did I pay to do this?” It’s stupid, I know. I’ve lived in Colorado Springs since 2007 and I never thought running up Pikes Peak would be something I'd attempt, let alone give someone money to do.
Fast forward to pre-dawn this morning: I am now officially registered for not only the Pikes Peak Ascent but also the Pikes Peak Marathon. It’s what they call “The Double.” I suppose I've forgotten how miserable the climb is, considering I'm going to do it two days in a row. But The Double has become a bucket list item for me and this year happened to be the year to check that box.
After I registered, I couldn’t calm my nerves. "How can you go back to sleep after signing up for The Double?" I thought. "You’ve got work to do!” A few moments passed and I got myself out from under the covers and gathered my running clothes. What better way to kick off this journey than a run up Ruxton Avenue, I thought.
So, there you have it friends. This girl is registered to do the Pikes Peak Marathon + Ascent Sept. 17-18. It's a combined 39 miles, with 15,600 feet in elevation gain over the two days. If you also registered for either race this morning and need a partner in hitting the hills, reach out at jenn@csbj.com. I welcome the accountability to check this beast off my bucket list.
An aside: While heading up Ruxton this morning, I caught the sun creeping up over the horizon, touching the top of the peak before anything else. I couldn’t help but think of the Colorado Mountain Ute and their admiration for this beautiful and pure landmark, which they named Tava. There's rich history in that name, which I've come to learn more about over the past two years.
And because of my newfound appreciation for our most famous mountain's past, this year’s race will be different for me. This year, I’ll be thinking about those who came before us.
Tava double or bust!
