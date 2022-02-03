Warning: the following may contain spoilers for the Disney+ show, The Book of Boba Fett.
Boba Fett, the baddest bounty hunter in several galaxies, was always an enigma. In the original Star Wars trilogy, he appears onscreen for about 6 and a half minutes, and has exactly four lines of dialogue (five, if you count his rather embarrassing Wilhelm scream as he falls into the maw of the Sarlacc), the most memorable being “He’s no good to me dead.” Wow, ice cold, right? This guy is all about that paper.
But the character’s cultural footprint and popularity grew completely out of all proportion to his actual role in the early films. It grew more from what’s left unsaid, and unseen. He never once takes off his badass helmet — what’s Boba Fett look like under there? Is Fett, perhaps, a woman? An alien with eight eyes? It’s usually a good idea to let the viewers fill in the gaps with their own imagination, which is often better than what eventually gets revealed (for instance, seeing Darth Vader depicted as a child with a bowl cut didn’t work for me, either).
Han Solo, the fearless smuggler, is clearly scared of the man. Fett is maybe the only character besides Emperor Palpatine himself or Grand Moff Tarkin who don’t feel the need to address Darth Vader as “Lord Vader.” And it’s Vader who singles out Fett with his warning of “NO disintegrations” before sending him on his mission. Clearly, this is a man who has disintegrated more than a few people in his career!
Although we were introduced to the character as a child in the prequel trilogy, fans have waited actual decades to see one of science fiction’s most iconic/instantly recognizable characters in action, and to find out what his deal is.
So it’s perhaps understandable that The Book of Boba Fett, Disney’s newest Star Wars show, has left many, including myself, underwhelmed. It probably doesn’t help that Temuera Morrison, the actor currently playing the character, is manifestly not a very good actor and also 62 years old. Don’t get me wrong, the guy is in great shape for 62, but he doesn’t look like the meanest hired gun in Star Wars. This show is supposed to take place right after Return of the Jedi — you’re telling me this was the guy behind the helmet? The character spends so much time in a recuperative Bacta tank, they might as well show him applying some Ben-Gay.
What else do I hate about this show: Temuera and co-star Ming-Na Wen read every line flatly, like they’re at their first table read. The teenage cyberpunks’ outfits are ludicrous, their matching scooters make them look like wanna-be Power Rangers, and I wish Boba Fett had disintegrated them instead of recruiting them to be his bodyguards (because Boba Fett needs punk ass kids on scooters for bodyguards?), the big chase scene from Episode 3 made me feel narcoleptic and frankly looked budget, the plot is nonsense, and Fett is acting more like a School Resource Officer than a crime lord — and even as a crime lord, he doesn’t have the stomach to do what it takes. I liked Machete for how gonzo it was, but the appearance of Danny Trejo (playing, as usual, some version of Danny Trejo) completely takes me out of the world. And after Pedro Pascal's master class in acting (The Mandalorian) while your entire face is covered, it's weird to see Morrison spending so much screen time without the helmet. The helmet was the character's whole mystique!
The agonizingly slow pace of the plodding show isn’t helping either. Also, haven’t we seen enough of Tatooine? We’ve got a whole galaxy to explore here, and for some reason we keep ending up on this same backwater desert planet in damn near every series and film.
And I get what creator Jon Favreau and gang were going for: The character is being reborn anew, and he’s ditching his old ways. I gathered that much from the opening scene of Episode 1, where he spends 10 minutes crawling out of the Sarlacc’s throat to emerge covered in placental goo as if it’s a birth canal (ooooh, symbolism!).
So yeah, it’s a bad show. To be fair, it’s gotten a lot better the last couple episodes, but that’s thanks mostly to the appearance of Din Djarin, AKA ‘The Mandalorian,’ and it’s a little sad that he had to show up to bail this out.
Favreau messed up here, but I can’t give him too much guff because he’s been the man with the golden touch for so long, we’ve gotten used to it (but let us not forget his awful Lion King and its soulless, dead-eyed stuffed trophy animals, I won’t forgive him for that one any time soon).
The Mandalorian had the right idea. Boba Fett never should have taken off his helmet — and he probably should have stayed Sarlacc food. Sometimes it’s better not to know.
