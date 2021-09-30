We all make choices.
Some have little overall impact on our universe, like what we have for dinner. Others, however, like which American Idol we vote for, can have serious and eternal repercussions.
On Nov. 2, many reading this will have a choice. That’s Election Day in these parts. And these are the elections people are talking about when the words “hard work” and “democracy” are thrown together in the same sentence. They involve topics not often spoon fed to the electorate by television talking heads. They involve research, introspection and rational thought about the common good.
You know, hard work.
This election will include several school board contests and a smattering of ballot issues, to include questions that will impact the future of trails, TABOR and toke taxes. These elections are the lowest of the low on the sexy totem pole. Let’s put it this way: The presidential elections are like 1980s Mickey Rourke; mid-terms are like 2000s Mickey Rourke; and municipal elections are like Mickey Rourke today (Google it).
But these are the elections are also where your vote has the greatest impact. You really can help determine the future of the city. And we’ll be happy to help. Be sure to check out the Indy’s coverage of all things election on Oct. 13.
Now get out and vote!
