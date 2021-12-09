I grew up in the Midwest in the late ’50s and early ’60s, and like many of you, growing up wherever and whenever you did, I have fond memories — taste memories — of those days.
Twenty-first-century festive seasons like this one bring wave after wave of nostalgia... my big brother and I in our footie pajamas, dreaming through the toy section of the Montgomery Ward Christmas catalog... joining the neighborhood kids on Sacred Heart Cemetery’s most awesome sledding hill... gathering around the dinner table for a feast that included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, a ribbed cylinder of cranberry jelly and my favorite, the green bean casserole.
Christmas dinner in the 2020s is a gathering of old — very old — friends, but our hostess was raised not in suburbia like us, but in Chicago. A city kid. Green bean casserole only appears on the holiday table these days as a bit of edible kitsch.
It’s like this: In our house, the tuna croquettes were made with crushed saltines, drained canned tuna and an egg to hold it all together. They were pan fried and served with ketchup (always), mac and cheese out of a box (always) and a green vegetable (always, canned or frozen). And though most of you would rather not, thank you, I would be totally happy to sit down right now to a plateful of these fishy little hockey pucks. Meanwhile, at her house the croquettes were made of hoity-toity canned salmon, the same egg, but with the déclassé crackers replaced by bread crumbs(!) and an added bit of dill. Very pinkies-up.
Anyhow, what brought all this to mind was a Smithsonian article that showed up in my news feed, telling me how Dorcas Reilly invented her “iconic” casserole recipe in 1955 for the Campbell’s test kitchen in New Jersey (her hand-written recipe card is held by the archives of the National Inventors Hall of Fame).
Here’s the recipe, straight from Campbell’s, though our family version included sliced canned water chestnuts, likely to add a bit of crunch. For those of you who are too fine for the soup-can version, there’s a snootier recipe (from Bon Appétit magazine, bien sûr!) for this homely casserole. It adds cremini mushrooms and Parmesan, though it still tosses in tons of French’s fried onions, which is really all you care about anyway.
Later this month, I will furtively bake a batch of this comfort dish and eat it all by myself over Christmas week, joining the other 20 million Americans who apparently make this part of their annual festive feasts as well. No doubt many of them are ’50s kids who take in sweet childhood memories with each bite.
