I lived in hell for a week.
Not literally, but I was damn close. This heat has been unbearable.
My apartment has no air conditioner, so I have to do my best to otherwise cool it down — cover the windows to keep out the sun, occasionally open the fridge to release cool air, put a fan near the freezer — whatever it takes to cool my abode. The other day, when it was 96 degrees, I walked outside to cool down. Yes, you read that right: It was cooler outside than it was inside my apartment. I dreaded returning indoors because I knew once I did, sweat would pour down my face.
So, I told myself that this was enough. Usually, I just suffer through the summer heat, but I couldn’t endure it this year. I searched the web for a portable A/C unit and found the majority of them cost between $225 and $300.
That wouldn’t stop me; I needed a way to escape the heat.
I decided to go shopping after the sun set and purchase one. I didn’t want to leave my dog, Harry, to suffer the extreme temperatures alone so I waited until my home cooled down to 80 degrees or so and took off. When I arrived at the store, I saw my brother strolling down the aisle toward the exit. We greeted one another and caught up since our last visit. I explained to him I planned to grocery shop but needed to find an air conditioner first — I had to get out of the metaphorical kitchen because I couldn't stand the proverbial heat.
He paused to see if he could help with my predicament. He then explained that he and his girlfriend had a pair of portable A/C units that I could take. Initially, I felt bad. I had nothing to offer in return. But he eventually coaxed me into retrieving the units once I completed my shopping.
I’m so grateful I made the trip. I took the air conditioners to my apartment, plugged them in and felt instant bliss. I was like Tom Hanks in Cast Away when he made a fire after being stranded on an island. Of course, my triumph cooled me down, but you get the point.
There's no doubt: Summer is here, my friends. Here's hoping you find your own ways to keep cool while the heat is on.
