I wasn’t kidding when I called my last column “Drag me up the Incline” — two years of neglecting Manitou’s meanest attraction had really gone too far.
Happily, quite a lot of people took me very seriously. I got enough emails and arm-twisting, offers of company, cheerleading, strategies and parking spaces to keep me Incline-ready for … probably longer than my self-discipline will last.
But Jenn was the first person to actually lock in a reservation and bombard me with texts about times and arrangements. Jenn is our events director, a wilderness hiking expert, founder of Focus Backcountry, ultramarathon runner, Pikes Peak Ascent veteran and all-around lunatic.
So we attacked the Incline in true lunatic style, by doing it early on Sunday morning after three hours of sleep.
Back up just a little: We didn’t mean to do it that way. But once the three-hours-of-sleep became clear, we still didn’t have the good sense to back out.
On Friday night we discovered that tickets to The Adulti-Verse party at Meow Wolf in Denver on Saturday night had fallen right into our laps. So we really had to go. I say “Saturday night” but the party started after midnight, so… Sunday morning. It’s a bit too much to describe — and probably everyone has done Meow Wolf before me so I won’t try — but it’s kinda like an endless maze of bizarre, wonderful, artistic hallucinations. We stayed till 4 a.m., drove back to the Springs, went to bed about 6 a.m. but, you know, we had promised the Incline we’d be there, and we had the reservations.
We showed up. The climb was about as awful as I deserved, and yet — not.
The Incline was snowy and icy enough that day to make us pick our way carefully, and to make me wish I’d brought better than micro-spikes — but the sun was out and the wind wasn’t, both things you can’t expect from March.
I felt like I’d done the whole Incline even before I set foot on the Incline (thanks, Meow Wolf) and my breathing seemed really, really loud … until I realized I’d just forgotten to put my headphones in (I can hear the birds anytime, truly).
I was slow. Not as slow as the time I went up with a baby on my back, but so very far from my PR that I needed to step in and stop me from saying terribly unkind things to — me. You know.
But Jenn was there, and she’s exactly the kind of energy you want around when you’re doing something hard, and not very well. She didn’t hover and she didn’t make me anxious with too much emotion, but she was very kind and very present, even when all I could see was her back.
I’m probably supposed to have something philosophical to say about overcoming a mental hurdle, or processing change, or getting back in the saddle with a challenge that seems sort of insurmountable, but I don’t. Sometimes you really do just stare at the thing, keep the appointment, and start walking.
