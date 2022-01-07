What if we cared about unsheltered humans as much as we did stray animals? I started pondering this last week, just before the New Year holiday. My wonderful pup and I were out for one of our long rambles and she is very good at letting me know when she sees something interesting. Early on, she alerted me to a gaggle of Canadian geese and I let her know we were going to leave them be and continue on.
About an hour later, she again indicated she saw something, turning her head to look behind us — then I saw a dog watching us from what appeared to be an unoccupied industrial building. Given that cold weather was coming, I called the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region when I got home, but I also went back the next day to check on this critter. I brought some water and dog food along just in case, telling my curious girl, when she saw me putting some of her food in a container to go that we had to share our resources. The dog was there.
It had a collar on but didn’t want me to get close, which I completely understand. When I backed off, leaving the supplies, it came and drank and ate. I went home and called the HSPPR again and left a message and am hopeful that the reason I haven't seen this little guy again was because they’d been able to bring it to safety (and maybe it had even been reunited with its people).
The experience had me reflecting on something I witnessed earlier last month: A young child seemed to be in need of some care from our community. It hurts my heart to see the unsheltered people in our city. I recall reading several years ago that in Denver alone, a point in time count of that population numbered several thousand… and a quarter of them were estimated to be children. I read a year or so back that right here in El Paso County, we had a child of approximately 1 year of age succumb to the challenges of homelessness. This is an utter tragedy in such a profoundly wealthy country.
Working on the edge of the Downtown corridor, one gets to know — at least by sight — some of the people who appear to have no regular home. There is a woman who I've seen occasionally for three or four years now and who I think is near my age, though it can be hard to tell. It always stirs my soul when I see her as I think that could be me if my circumstances were different. It is sobering to see any of these unfortunate folks trying to navigate the days when they must be so weary of not having a safe place, sheltered from the elements, something so many of us take for granted — along with access to nutrition, clean running water and health care.
I find myself looking at times when I am out walking for a place I might tuck myself in from the world if I were to find myself living on the streets. I'm willing to bet many of those without homes right now never thought that is where they’d end up.
We have just ended a period of celebration; it's a story that began with “no room at the inn.” While I don’t claim to be Christian, I do remember enough of the teachings of my Methodist upbringing to recall that Jesus implored his followers to care for “the least of these.” There are so many living things in need, human and otherwise. And children are not immune.
This year, let's all resolve to truly help the least of these.
