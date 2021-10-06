Everyone in America should take some time to watch Stanley Kubrick’s Doctor Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. It’s on HBOMax.
I watched it in high school, as part of a unit on satire in junior English. It’s certainly not the thing that would fly in classrooms today for reasons that are sadly ironic, given the theme of the movie. The 1964 film is about a rogue Air Force general who orders a pre-emptive nuclear strike on the Soviet Union, because he believes water fluoridation is a communist plot to pollute men’s “precious bodily fluids.” The fact that the bodily fluid in question is, uh, semen, makes the fact that I saw this film in a public school setting even more unbelievable by modern standards.
When I saw it at the time I thought it was way too over the top. There was no way people could ever be that paranoid, that delusional, or be able to attain a position where they would have the power to act on their paranoid delusions with the American nuclear arsenal. It was way too outlandish.
Twenty years later I understand it all too well. The anti-communist fervor of the 1950s and '60s is once again in vogue, which is wild because the American left basically peaked with the Weather Underground and has been arguing about long-dead Russian political theorists and third-party spoiler candidates ever since. If you go to any local school board meeting, you would be led to believe that the commies are just about to launch the next October Revolution. In reality the Democratic Socialists of America, arguably the most politically effective leftist organization, has less than 100 elected officials nationally.
Reality, of course, doesn’t have any bearing on politics. I attended the Academy District 20 Board of Education Candidate Forum last night, and I wish Peter Sellers could have been there to see it. Satire is dead, and Fox News has killed him. One candidate, who repeatedly stated that the main priority for the — nonpartisan — school board should be to remove politics from the classroom also unironically insisted that diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory are not only one and the same, but part of a communist psyop. He also encouraged the audience to read The Naked Communist, a 1958 anti-communist book by American faith-based political theorist W. Cleon Skousen, a former FBI agent (speaking of psyops). Another candidate spent much of his speaking time railing against Marxism and insisting that schools simply needed more esprit de corps. Overall though, candidates emphasized the need to “get back to fundamentals” or “get back to the basics,” while complaining about “social agendas.” The Skousen fanboy used his closing remarks to fearmonger about the Colorado Healthy Kids Survey, a series of widely-administered surveys on the health and well-being of young people and school health policies and practices that support youth health. He took issue with questions in the survey that ask students about their gender identity and sexual orientation, insisting it was part of the ongoing psyop.
It seems that the worst part about the fall of the Berlin Wall was the loss of the best boogeyman demagogues ever had. We had a good thing going with “radical Islamic jihad,” but with our ignominious end to the Global War On Terror — which Terror seems to have won — that’s a much tougher sell to middle America than “Marxist teachers turning your children into transgenders.” I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the only spectre haunting America are deranged dudes shouting John Birch Society screeds written during the Reagan administration in the middle of school board meetings.
