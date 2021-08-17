The news from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas makes me heartsick.
I’ve lived in Mississippi and Texas, and have visited Louisiana frequently. — and there are things to love about them. I grew up in Mississippi, couldn’t wait to leave and only go back to visit my parents. Still, when I’m there, I realize how much I miss green trees, grass and moss; how much I love lightning bugs and sweet tea. I also spent two years in Texas, working at a local paper, tubing down the Guadalupe River and eating brisket (which is almost as good as Memphis barbecue, y’all.) And Louisiana is a beautiful place and has the best crawfish étouffée.
But none of those places were really “home” because I found myself at odds with much of the philosophy, religion and politics of those who lived in all three states. I think Mississippi should do a better job of embracing the blues and the artists who create it, instead of exploiting both. I think the ugly past of all three states has created a divide that harms them economically and socially. Remaining tied to Jim Crow and the Confederacy only holds those populations back — and it’s why I never wanted to raise my kids in the Deep South.
And now we have COVID.
This death, this disease, this use of health care resources is so unnecessary. Mississippi’s ICU beds are full — all 1,500 of them. Hospitals are setting up hospital beds in parking garages and COVID patients are soaking up federal resources, all while declaring “Y’all cain’t tell me what to do!”
No, but apparently, they want help as they — or their family members — struggle to breathe.
I get that the Tuskegee experiment on Black men has left very real scars and created very real generational trauma. I can’t know what that’s like for Black Americans and I won’t criticize because I’ve not walked in those shoes. I only have admiration for those who continue to persevere and succeed in the face of generational racism.
But I can criticize those country folks who are my family. I can call out my cousin, who’s my age, for not getting the shot and giving COVID to my 90-year-old aunt. I can tell my friends who still live there they are ridiculous for courting death and long-term illness in pursuit of “freedom.” And for the mass of strangers complaining that wearing masks is a violation of civil rights — I have zero sympathy. Some of these people have denied others freedom based on skin color, so it’s absolutely laughable they’d complain about wearing a mask or getting a vaccine.
But the hospital closest to my parents is the one putting beds in garages. What if my 72-year-old mom (vaccinated since January) gets ill with something else? What if my dad falls from a ladder painting the house like he did in 2017? Resources are now being allocated to the selfish who care little for those around them. And the people I love most could suffer because of it.
As I write this, news is that Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has tested positive for COVID. Now, as governor of Texas, he’ll have access to great medical care — no parking garages for him. But I doubt this will change his rhetoric or the speeches by governors in Mississippi or Louisiana — leaders who care only for power and nothing for people.
