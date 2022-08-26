Marcus Hill Mug

Marcus Hill, Staff Reporter 

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Walking Dead.

About three months ago, I wrote about my foray into AMC’s original series The Walking Dead and how I loved it.

How times have changed.

I have no interest in watching survivors of an apocalypse face everyday problems. After Season 7, the show devolved into just that: people hunting, fixing walls, building bridges, putting out fires, both literal and metaphorical. Regardless, this is exactly what I didn’t sign up for. Also, the impressive writing and plot development from previous years disappeared after Season 7. I won’t run down my grocery list of complaints, but I will say the show tanked. Especially five of the final six episodes of Season 10.

I want to keep loving the show, but we’ve watched Carol go ballistic on a wall after trying to catch a rat and we sat by while Daryl fixed a bike. Seriously?

Season 10, Episode 20 wasn’t terrible as we learned Princess, a newer member of the cast, suffers from claustrophobia, anxiety, PTSD from childhood trauma and a slew of other issues. Watching Princess manage her stress by naming state capitals – which I learned is a real coping mechanism – was awesome.

But who is this character? She was introduced late and I barely remember how she came about.

Anyhow, Season 10 did craft a masterpiece in the “Here’s Negan” finale. After seeing his character debut in the Season 6 cliffhanger and his development through Seasons 7 and 8, his backstory is perfect.

So now I’m waiting for Season 11 to resume before I dive back in — I’ve spent the past five months watching TWD uninterrupted and don’t want that to end.

The show overall is an 8 out of 10, but these latter seasons are atrocious.

