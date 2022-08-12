This month, Colorado Springs’ Mountain Metro Transit bus system allows people to ride for free as part of Colorado’s month-long initiative to cut down on summer ozone emissions. At this very moment, you can go to a bus stop, step on a bus and go wherever it takes you. As someone who’s used public transportation for the past two years — even through the pandemic — and sits on the city’s Citizen Transportation Advisory Board where I advocate for multi-modal transportation so people can get around town whether they own a car or not, I can happily say that it’s nice to see people trying out our bus system this month.
This is a town, among far too many now, where paying rent and owning a car can be mutually exclusive. Both are expensive and only getting more so, and I’m thankful that both my home and my job have each been within a couple of blocks of a bus stop. This means I can buy a monthly unlimited pass for the price of gas these days and get to most anywhere I need to go.
There’s a chicken-and-egg problem here: If the bus system isn’t more convenient and practical than hopping in your car and driving everywhere you want whenever you want, it isn’t utilized unless it has to be. This mentality hurts us all and it’s not exclusive to Colorado Springs. For those who don’t use or have been hesitant to use the bus system for pleasure, much less as a commuter option, I sympathize. Let me try to address your concerns.
SCHEDULING. How early I’ve been able to get to work and how late I’ve been able to stay has been dictated by how late the buses run, which, compared to Denver’s RTD system, isn’t nearly as charitable. In 2020, I briefly worked for a call center on their 1-10 p.m. shift and the line home had stopped running before I left the office. This meant getting home was either a 1½-hour-long walk (which, yes, I did a couple times) or it was an Uber at their late night surge rate. Spending $35-$40 for a 15-minute ride home because you missed the last bus by half an hour is absurd. This fall, MMT is looking to increase frequency on popular routes, which is fantastic, but several times I’ve watched a bus drive away knowing it'll be an hour before I get back to the base. The further away from the core of the city you live, the more drastic this becomes.
ROUTES. The city can’t say “we bought a bus and staffed a driver, let’s just draw a line on the map and people can go there.” It’s not that simple. There are budget items, a long-term plan and political will involved. There are stops and infrastructure that need to be installed. As a result, there are many places in this sprawling suburb of a town you can’t reach without some extra walking. Only four bus routes cross Powers Boulevard and they do so briefly. Route 40 is the only line that approaches all the ritzy development on Interquest, but it bypasses all of it to ferry students between the Chapel Hills Mall and the northern Pikes Peak State College campuses when they’re in session.
POSITIVES. Using the bus system exclusively is much cheaper than owning a car and yeah, I’ve had to adjust my habits to accommodate not being able to haul 10 bags of stuff from the grocery store or because I had so much Kohl’s Cash to spend. Getting Downtown and back is easy. Route 3 takes you straight to Manitou Springs via Old Colorado City from Downtown, so you get all the convenience of accessing the Westside. You don’t ever have to worry about parking with a bus, either. You hop on, you do whatever you want on the way, you hop off. That’s it. It’s the dream of autonomous cars. There’s even a new app (RideMMT) that makes it easy to buy and manage your tickets through your phone. MMT is even integrated into Google Maps to make trip planning easy and accurate (about 95 percent of the time) and if you have doubts, the RideMMT app has all the route schedules in their original old school PDF formats you can bring up on your phone, complete with sideways-printed pages. In 2022.
BIG DUMB CARS. Taking the bus for so long has made me reflect on how silly it is to develop a city around the necessity to own a car. There are so many swaths of town where you need to drive for half a mile from your house, or farther, before you’re even out of your residential zone. Since everyone needs a car to do anything, like pick up food, go to a concert, or whatever, every single person in town is wrapped in increasingly larger metal boxes everywhere you go. Everything was designed to be at least a mile away from everything else which allows food and service deserts to form, especially in less-wealthy areas. When you look at the lines snaking around the block from a Dutch Bros in the morning, you are witnessing the very last stage of a very long and unmitigated problem. It sucks.
When my bus is stopped at a red light, I’ll look at the gaggle of cars and trucks clumped around us, nearly all with a single passenger, and realize those people could all fit on the bus I’m riding and remove so, so much traffic. Taking out even a quarter of those vehicles would reduce wear on roads, reduce traffic, reduce road rage, reduce frustration, reduce noise, reduce pollution, reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities. Can you imagine our city spending less individually and as a municipality because we’re not blowing hundreds of millions of dollars catering to our metal boxes? That would be so freaking conservative.
The city is thinking about all this, more and more, but this is the accumulation of American/local transit philosophy for the past century. Just add more car lanes. Just paint more narrow unprotected green stripes on high-speed roads and dare bicyclists to use them while vehicles zoom past at high speeds. It’s terrifying. Let’s talk about disconnected trail systems or the patchwork of bike and scooter lanes around Downtown, forcing people onto sidewalks for safety. Without municipal leadership to pull a Picard and say “make it so,” effective multi-modal transportation remains a wish and a dream in its earliest stages. I would love to ride the bus system with the mayor and city council and show them how our poorest and most vulnerable neighbors live and commute. And let’s do it on a Sunday when service is limited and infrequent, but people still need to get to work or shop.
THE ELEPHANT. Before I wrap up, I want to address the elephant in the room: safety. Some people are uncomfortable with the notion of being in close quarters with a bunch of people they don’t know. I will tell you this: I have never felt safer than on a bus, even through the pandemic. Driving a car is inherently dangerous. Compounding the interest is everyone else driving their cars at the same time with and sometimes against you. I have witnessed and almost been wrecked as a driver and pedestrian. I have sat in traffic with accidents, I’ve sat in traffic without accidents, traffic and accidents that might not have happened had there been fewer vehicles on the road.
This is not an all-or-nothing thing. This is not me advocating for you to sell your jacked up truck that you need to lean down out of to use the Taco Bell drive-thru. There are very practical reasons to own or use a car, especially when the bus system can’t get you where you need to go when you need it to. But I guarantee, for most people living in Colorado Springs today, the bus could easily replace a number of commuter trips. You’d spend less on car maintenance and fuel, that’s guaranteed. I recommend you plot out a trip on Google Maps to see how the system could replace a couple trips a week or make sense to get Downtown to visit a museum, gallery or festival. The more people using the system will make a convincing case toward investing in it and making it better. The city staff I talk to know this, but there’s only so much they can do without a buy-in from leadership or the public.
Colorado Springs is too big and too populated to not have a more robust public transportation network. This is your chance to see how it could change how we move around town for the better.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.