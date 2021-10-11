When I was 20ish and living between two Australian cities, my clever general practitioner realized all the weird stuff happening to me meant I might have cancer. She didn’t say so; she referred me to a specialist and a whole five days after her initial hunch, a brilliant endocrine surgeon operated and removed a tiny tumor. He left what surgeons call a “beautiful” 2-inch scar on my neck that no one knows is there.
The first I understood of the gravity was when a cheerful nurse swept past my bed the next day, squeezed my hand and said, “Good news — it’s benign.” When all was said and done, with pre-op and post-op care, the GP, the surgeon, the anesthesiologist, the hospital stay, pathology, I was about $200 out of pocket.
When I started work at a university in Canada, I didn’t have to wait even a day for my medical and dental coverage to kick in; no co-pays. I had appointments within the week.
In Germany, I took an American friend who got burns on his arms from a kitchen fire to a German doctor. The bill: There was no bill.
When I was a kid, I absolutely believed my grownup problems would involve packs of wolves, quicksand and earthquake cracks opening up right where I was standing. I spent a lot of time on imaginary strategies. It’s the kind of thing I laughed about until I moved to America and realized all those things are real — just not in the form I expected. Yes, the wolves are health insurance companies. The quicksand and earthquake cracks are the damage they inflict on people in their hour of greatest need.
I did a lot of scrolling in sleepless hours this past weekend, and three quotes really struck me:
“People ask why Americans are so friendly. It’s simple: if we don’t have enough friends to crowdfund for us when we get sick, we’ll die.”
“Paying 20% of your paycheck to insurance = good, capitalist, affordable. Paying 4% of your paycheck to Medicare = bad, communist, too expensive. Americans really are the most propagandized people in the world.”
“I realize this is a controversial take but maybe being one blown tire, one broken bone, or one paycheck away from homelessness and financial ruin at all times isn’t ‘freedom’ the way we were raised to believe it is.”
Allowing for the hyperbole on “most propagandized,” I can’t argue with any of it. There’s almost no amount of hard work or organization that can truly protect you from health-related financial terror in America.
I’ll be the example. Fifteen months ago we were a three-income couple with kids; endlessly employed, carefully covered by “excellent” (for America) health insurance through my husband’s federal job. It was crazy expensive; the income from his second job with the Army National Guard paid for it. When he died suddenly, it all went away. There was a system for getting that health insurance back, and by god I thought I was the woman for the job. I am the queen of organization, paperwork, contemporaneous notes, letters, filing things on time. But through a series of federal office closures and delays (thanks pandemic; thanks Jan. 6 insurrectionist mob) it took 10 months and $7,000+ for them to let me “buy back in” to that system. For almost a year, my son and I effectively had no health cover. Don’t worry, they made me pay retrospectively for all those months — despite the uncertainty, the lack of access to care, and on top of that seven grand — for “continuity of coverage.” On paper, of course.
I did all the right things, and I was left high and dry. I’m just lucky there was no catastrophe in that gap. So many people do all the right things and face much, much worse.
How does anyone survive this? How does anyone survive American health “care”? How are we not livid that insurers luxuriously line their pockets while people lose their homes because their child was in an accident? How are we not beside ourselves that 22-year-olds die because they ration the overpriced insulin they can’t afford?
I realize this might be a controversial take, but as someone who’s lived in three countries with universal health care, I want to tell you: It’s incredible. I miss it. It’s not flawless, but it works. We should be afraid of the cancer, the coronavirus, the car wreck, the coma — not the crushing debt that follows. I just wish I could send Americans on a year-long “have some heartache-free health care” experience so that everyone would come home saying, ‘Obviously universal is the way to go!’
You deserve so much better than the quicksand under your feet, and the wolves at your door.
