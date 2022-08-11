I thought I had finally found a “mainstream” internet influencer who was promoting healthy strength training habits. But this week I was reminded diet culture continues to have a tight grip on women on social media.
Backstory: I started following YouTuber Katy Bellotte years ago — she went to high school with my husband and like a lot of early Gen Z-ers, her makeup tutorials and OOTD (outfit of the day) videos are a guilty pleasure of mine. She’s now a talented graphic designer with a 100K+ following on Instagram.
Katy’s brand on social media has historically been very body-positive, embracing her thick thighs and openly talking about her insecurities with cellulite and tight jeans. It’s a vastly different direction than the model-thin and Botoxed beauty influencers in those early social media days, who we now know have had a detrimental impact on the body image and mental health of teen girls.
So when Katy started sharing her weightlifting journey last year, I was captured. She talked about how her exercise goals were not at all about losing weight, but becoming stronger physically and mentally. She said she hadn’t looked at numbers on the scale in months, wasn’t tracking her caloric intake and instead shared videos of the higher numbers she was lifting.
It was refreshing and one of the few times I’d seen a “mainstream” beauty influencer promoting strength training to other women. Usually I find that weightlifting is reserved to the intense, fitness-focused corner of Instagram, which can be uninviting. Gym influencers in this corner lift impressive — but massive — amounts of weight typically for competition, and sometimes are bodybuilders on steroids.
I lift weights as my favorite form of exercise, and find that it’s often alienating to young women. We worry that strength training and building muscle will make us look too big or broad, and many of us don’t have the confidence to be that clumsy, ignorant first-timer in the gym who doesn’t know how to use weightlifting equipment. It’s incredibly difficult for anyone to get over that hump.
I thought Katy, as someone with a mainstream and female audience, would be able to chip away at some of that stigma. I admired how she talked about her nerves during the first weeks in the gym, and how she felt stronger, while letting the positive changes to her appearance speak for themselves.
But a couple days ago the positive message she promoted for years came crashing down, with a single ad she posted for Weight Watchers. I couldn’t believe it. Commenters said they were crushed, sharing experiences of how Weight Watchers fed into their body dysmorphia or that of their friends and family members.
Weight Watchers, which now brands itself online as “WW” to try and brush off some of its harmful history, is almost entirely about calorie counting. If people want to use it and find it helpful for weight loss specifically, go for it, but reducing caloric intake can be very dangerous. In some extreme cases it mirrors starvation.
And to see the program promoted by someone who branded herself in the opposite direction for years is so disappointing to me and lots of Katy’s followers. One commented that Weight Watchers pays their social media promoters well — I guess money can thwart principles for most.
It’s hard to find women internet influencers who aren’t entirely consumed by the way they look. And until there’s more of them who promote healthy habits and lifestyle over body image, we’re going to continue to see widespread eating disorders and young girls who can’t escape calorie counting.
