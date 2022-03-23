Why do people believe they know everything?
Since the COVID pandemic began in March 2020, I’ve realized many people believe themselves to be experts in various fields. Of course, this behavior isn’t new, but I feel it’s grown exponentially in the last two years.
Whatever the national media's flavor of the month, people pretend to have a plethora of knowledge on the topic. We witnessed that with vaccines during the height of COVID when people did their own "research" and peddled their misinformation to anyone who would listen.
Few understand the technicalities of creating a vaccine — or most medicines, for that matter. So why pretend to be wise when you likely don't grasp even the basics?
We want others to be respectful of our work and knowledge, but many can’t seem to reciprocate that respect. In some regards, a little skepticism is healthy. If I go to a bank to withdraw money, you better believe I’m counting each bill along with the teller to ensure I have the correct amount. But to cite a meme or a quick Google doesn't make one an expert. Just because your opinion on social media receives numerous reactions doesn’t make it correct.
Yep, it’s OK to have your own beliefs. But, please, don’t pretend yours are fact and the rest of us are in the dark until you’ve enlightened us.
