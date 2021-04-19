Twice this week, I’ve been awakened by violent dreams. In the first instance, I was witness to a mass shooting; in the second, I dreamt of a chaotic mob perpetrating mayhem. I realize my subconscious is trying to grapple with the reality of our current societal ills in a way that I have not been able to do while awake. No doubt the most recent night terrors were influenced by two documentaries I watched earlier that day — one on the Ruby Ridge, Idaho standoff from 1992 and the other on domestic terrorism in the United States since 2017.
But this dreamtime work isn’t new for me; a few days before the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol, I startled awake from a nightmare where I’d been shot in the chest. Following all three nightmares, I have been able to assure myself that I am warm and safe in bed with my beloved husband and puppy. But it’s still unsettling as hell, to put it mildly.
There have been a few times in my northwestern neighborhood of nearly 31 years when I have heard gunshots; since it is a hilly area, the sounds bounce around and it can be nearly impossible to know where they came from. In the last few months, when I was on a stroll a couple of miles from home, I saw bullet casings on a heavily traveled street. They made me feel sad, angry and vulnerable. But I find history is a fascinating way to seek perspective regarding current events — and looking back can provide some idea of what’s to come. For example, former Chinese president Mao Zedong was not incorrect when he said in a speech that “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” While that was 1938, it is still sadly true nearly 85 years later. And I’d refine that for current times to say that the ultimate power humans have over other humans are the firearms they wield, especially when used to intimidate and brutalize others.
From all that I know of our country’s history — and I admit that’s by no means an exhaustive amount — our society seems to be in uncharted territory when it comes to the availability of guns and ammunition. That makes it difficult to go on with living one’s life while feeling like there’s the potential for gun violence anytime, anywhere. I can only speculate what that does to our health, both mental and physical, but I am fairly certain it’s not good.
So let’s pose a question that’s been asked a thousand times before: How many more losses must we suffer before we make some permanent changes in our country? I hope we make some soon, because I don’t feel like 2021 is done with us yet.
