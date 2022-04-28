I have a confession to make… I’m not a big fan of social media. Sure, the concept is great, but the execution (and side-effects) leaves something to be desired. It’s not social media’s fault, it’s the people who use it. And let’s face it, many of the things that make social media unbearable are really just symptoms of the internet’s ills at large — image before substance, fake news, trolls… These aren’t limited to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Since I tend to avoid social media outside work, I don’t have much of a personal stake in Elon Musk’s contractual obligations to Twitter. But I realize the implications for the platform — and the planet — are huge.
Turns out the sometimes world’s richest man wasn’t content to just hang out at the water cooler, he had to own it and make the rules (spoiler alert: There will be fewer).
Musk has already shown interest in loosening speech restrictions should he take over Twitter and, just days after signing a contract to begin the acquisition process, Musk has already violated terms forbidding him from disparaging Twitter while negotiations are completed.
From Quartz: “... Musk replied to a tweet by right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich alleging that Twitter lawyer Jim Baker, a former FBI general counsel, “facilitated fraud.”
“Sounds pretty bad …” Musk just had to add.
This is on top of (rightfully?) holding Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s feet to the fire for suspending the New York Post’s account over its Hunter Biden Laptop coverage.
“Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate,” Musk tweeted just two days ago.
Also from Quartz: “As CEO of Tesla, his tweets led to a lawsuit from the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] over what the regulator determined was a misleading tweet about securing funding to take Tesla private. In a consent decree, Musk agreed not to tweet about the company without a lawyer’s approval — an arrangement now known as Musk’s ‘Twitter sitter’ — but he still often tweets about Tesla. Musk recently sued to change the terms of the settlement, but a federal judge in Manhattan upheld the Twitter sitter arrangement on April 27, signaling that Musk won’t be getting out of it any time soon.”
Musk’s tweets certainly aren’t the most vile things about social media. But his attempts to build a place for anyone to say anything will provide an enormous platform for the tweets that are. You can almost hear the trolls sharpening their knives.
We’ve already seen how the spread of false narratives in a virtual space can manifest in the real world. We’ve also seen how out of control things can get (Jan. 6, anyone?) when online ruminations and fake news at large spills over into real life.
Will the Twitterverse become the next Wild West? I suppose that’s up to the new sheriff in town.
